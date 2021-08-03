Kopli scrap metal fire releases cloud of toxic smoke Monday

A scrap metal fire in the Kopli district of North Tallinn threw up a plume of toxic, black smoke Monday afternoon, prompting authorities to ask local residents to stay indoors, and to keep doors and windows closed.

The alarm center (Häirekeskus) was first notified of the conflagration just after 3 p.m. Monday, at a premises belonging to the BLRT Grupp, a shipbuilding, metal-working and scrap metal conglomerate.

The Rescue Board (Päästeamet) issued a warning that the smoke was toxic, mainly because the scrap metal dump included old vehicles.

While the wind carried the smoke across the Kopli peninsula initially, a change of wind direction sent it southwestwards, across Kopli Bay towards Mustamäe and Õismäe.

The fire was brought under control and was declared fully extinguished at around 7.30 p.m. Monday.

--

