Kopli scrap metal fire releases cloud of toxic smoke Monday

News
Scrap metal dump fire in Kopli, Tallinn, August 2 2021.
Open gallery
3 photos
News

A scrap metal fire in the Kopli district of North Tallinn threw up a plume of toxic, black smoke Monday afternoon, prompting authorities to ask local residents to stay indoors, and to keep doors and windows closed.

The alarm center (Häirekeskus) was first notified of the conflagration just after 3 p.m. Monday, at a premises belonging to the BLRT Grupp, a shipbuilding, metal-working and scrap metal conglomerate.

 The Rescue Board (Päästeamet) issued a warning that the smoke was toxic, mainly because the scrap metal dump included old vehicles.

While the wind carried the smoke across the Kopli peninsula initially, a change of wind direction sent it southwestwards, across Kopli Bay towards Mustamäe and Õismäe.

The fire was brought under control and was declared fully extinguished at around 7.30 p.m. Monday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

tokyo olympics 2020

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:16

Kopli scrap metal fire releases cloud of toxic smoke Monday

08:28

Gallery: Rasmus Mägi seventh in Tokyo men's 400 meters hurdles final

02.08

Center Party: Tarmo Soomere emerging as official presidential candidate

02.08

37,830 vaccine doses to arrive in Estonia this week

02.08

Passengers to Hiiumaa have to settle for smaller ferry one more weekend

02.08

Social ministry secretary general to be removed from office

02.08

Prime minister: Estonia lacked experience with vaccination of adults

02.08

Piret Ehin: Presidential election system in need of changes

02.08

Narva mayor could be looking at motion of no confidence

02.08

Gallery: Sõru Saund brings electronic and experimental rhythms to Hiiumaa

02.08

T1 Mall Of Tallinn put up for auction with €85 million starting price

02.08

Health minister: Infection rate growth at record levels

02.08

Police fatally shoot aggressive man in Lääne County Updated

02.08

AKI: Coronavirus certificate orders must be in accordance with legislation

02.08

Bolt doubles valuation with €600 million funding round

02.08

Masks on public transport mandatory from Monday Updated

02.08

Guests for president's annual reception expected to be vaccinated

02.08

Peeter Olesk finishes 19th in 25 m pistol qualification

02.08

Health Board: 87 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

02.08

Tallinn Airport sees pandemic record number of passengers in July

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: