Stroomi beach in Tallinn greenlit for swimming again

The sea off Stroomi beach (Stroomirand) in Tallinn is now suitable for swimming in, after high levels of bacteria found last week led to a warning.

Manuela Pihlap (Center) Tallinn deputy mayor and North Tallinn elder said that: "We received the good news that the water samples taken at Stroomi beach taken on July 15 are normal".

The Health Board (Terviseamet) examined the sample.

A purple flag was raised at Stroomi beach, also known as Stromka and a popular destination given its relatively central location, last week, due to a higher than usual amount of intestinal bacterial enterococcus detected in the water.

This did not mean swimming was forbidden, but authorities recommended giving it a miss.

The tests look not only at the presence of not only enterococci, but also E. coli bacteria in the water.

A combination of precipitation and nearby human activity are the main factors in high readings, ERR reports.

Readings at Pikakari beach, on the other side of the Kopli peninsula, remain good, ERR reports.

Kopli Bay, on which Stroomi beach lies, also experienced an oil slick last week, which was subsequently cleared up.

