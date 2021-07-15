Swimming not recommended at Tallinn's Stroomi Beach

A purple flag has been raised on Tallinn's Stroomi Beach after water samples confirmed the presence of a higher than usual amount of intestinal bacterial enterococcus. Swimming is not recommended.

The Coast Guard said children, the elderly and beach visitors with a weaker immune system should be especially careful. 

Ingestion of water should be avoided as intestinal enterococci may cause gastrointestinal diseases. 

Editor: Helen Wright

