Swimming not recommended at Tallinn's Stroomi Beach

A purple flag has been raised on Tallinn's Stroomi Beach after water samples confirmed the presence of a higher than usual amount of intestinal bacterial enterococcus. Swimming is not recommended.

The Coast Guard said children, the elderly and beach visitors with a weaker immune system should be especially careful.

Ingestion of water should be avoided as intestinal enterococci may cause gastrointestinal diseases.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!