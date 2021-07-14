Marine pollution discovered in Tallinn's Kopli Bay

A thin layer of marine pollution was found in Kopli Bay in Tallinn on Tuesday and an operation has been launched to stop it from spreading. It is not yet known what the substance is.

The patch of pollution is approximately 3.4 kilometers long and 0.2 kilometers wide and extends from Bekker Harbor to the top of Kakumäe Harbor and the Kopli Peninsula.

Marge Kohtla, head of the maritime security group of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) preparedness and response office, said the pollution does not pose a threat to people.

"An observation flight and shore-based rescuers confirmed that the pollution has not reached the shore. Some residents of the area have reported an unpleasant odor, but according to current data, the pollution is not dangerous for people," Kohtla said.

"The pollution is already dispersing near the Kopli peninsula, but it is a bit more concentrated in the direction of Kakumäe and is relatively close to the shore. Our goal is to localize and eliminate marine pollution at sea, as it can cause a lot of damage."

Sampling will determine whether the pollution is a fuel, oil or other liquid. The PPA has started to try and remove the pollution from the water.

