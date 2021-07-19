Oil spill discovered at Sillamäe port

Pollution in Sillamäe Port. Source: Päästeamet
Tens of liters of oil were discovered in the sea off the Port of Sillamäe, Ida-Viru County on Sunday morning and an operation to clear the pollution is ongoing.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. the Police and Border Guard Board's (PPA) Maritime Surveillance Center were informed that 20 or more liters of oil had spilled into the sea.  

Jõhvi's Rescue Board team accessed the incident with a drone and estimated the spill to have an area of 500x200 meters. The oil is thought to have leaked from a tanker in the port.

"The PPA sent the anti-pollution ship General Kurvits from Tallinn, which is expected to arrive in Sillamäe around 10 p.m. today," said Jaanus Murakas, operational manager of the Eastern Prefecture, on Sunday.

The Rescue Board, Environment Board and PPA are working to clear the pollution from the sea.

Editor: Helen Wright

