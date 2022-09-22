Fire in the residential quarters of tanker in Gulf of Finland

News
{{1663841460000 | amCalendar}}
Approximate location of the ship.
Approximate location of the ship. Source: Samuli Niemi-Hukkala / Yle
News

The Finnish Coast Guard's maritime search and rescue service (SLMV) has reported a fire on a ship near Porkkala, Finnish public broadcaster Yle reports.

The ship is located in the Estonian maritime search and rescue zone, with Estonian authorities in charge of the rescue efforts, according to Yle.

The Estonian Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) said that a fire broke out in a residential part of the tanker that was on its way from Russia to Turkey before noon on Thursday.

The fire has been put out and Estonian and Finnish rescue units are on the scene.

The PPA maritime rescue center learned at 11.30 a.m. that a tanker was on fire 12 nautical miles north of the Estonian island of Naissaar.

The PPA dispatched pollution control and rescue vessel Kindral Kurvits that was joined by Finnish rescue vessels.

The MarineTraffic portal showed one Finnish and one Estonian vessel near the Alexia at around 1 p.m.

"Luckily, the people on board managed to extinguish the flames before help arrived and no one's life was in danger. A Finnish ship firefighting team and two boats remain at the scene. It is their task to make sure there are no other pockets of fire on the ship. The crew of Kindral Kurvits is in charge of operational security in the area and is helping our Finnish colleagues," police lieutenant Tago Trei said.

The Finnish Coast Guard reports the ship as Alexia and says no signs of smoke can be seen coming from the vessel.

This kind of maritime rescue cooperation between Estonia and Finland is commonplace. "We immediately involved the Finns as they are located nearby and have the necessary firefighting capacity," Trei added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

EUROPEAN DAY OF LANGUAGES QUIZ

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

17:42

€20-million hotel and conference center planned to open in Pärnu by 2026

17:15

Estonia without two key players for Nations League deciders

17:05

Estonia calls up almost 3,000 reservists for annual Okas defense exercise

17:01

Estonia wants to end Russian energy trade, commerce and finance dialed back

16:49

Government confirms Estonia to receive €3.37 billion in EU funding

16:44

Analyst: Putin's nuclear threat aimed at the West

16:36

Kallas: This government won't strip Russian citizens' right to local vote Updated

16:18

UEFA delegation impressed by Estonia's preparations for women's U-17 Euros

16:06

Tallinn spends nearly €1 million a year on Linnahall upkeep

16:02

'Pealtnägija': HIV prevalence among Ukraine refugees same as in Estonia

Watch again

Most Read articles

19.09

10 Russians denied entry to Estonia on first day of Schengen visa ban

21.09

Estonia expels another 'Kremlin provocateur'

14:21

Fire in the residential quarters of tanker in Gulf of Finland Updated

21.09

Estonian deputy defense chief responds to Russia's partial mobilization

21.09

Estonia bars reentry to Russian citizens going to fight in Ukraine

16.09

Analyst: Generals most likely to overthrow Russian regime

21.09

Draft law repealing non-citizens voting rights passes first reading

20.09

Shops introduce crisis measures: Lower temperatures, shorter opening hours

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: