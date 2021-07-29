Farmers in south Estonia struggling with field fires

Farmers in south Estonia are struggling with field fires caused by overheated agricultural machinery during harvesting. So far this year, 30 field fires in south Estonia have been reported to the Rescue Board.

Silver Konksi, head of the Southern Rescue Centre's preparedness bureau, said fires often break out in dry fields as overheated agricultural machinery can create sparks that set the fields alight.

Konski said farmers have taken into account the risk of fire and have taken precautionary measures.

"Some farmers are very well prepared, fire extinguishers are available and even water barrels are brought to the field so that they can react immediately if something happens, they have helped us a lot in this regard. If there is a larger fire, they have helped, for example with ploughs, to set some boundaries so that the fire does not spread further," he said.

There was a prolonged heatwave in Estonia this summer where temperatures reached more than 30 degrees Celsius for several weeks and there was little rain.

