Farmers in south Estonia struggling with field fires

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Combine harvester. Source: Virgo Siil
News

Farmers in south Estonia are struggling with field fires caused by overheated agricultural machinery during harvesting. So far this year, 30 field fires in south Estonia have been reported to the Rescue Board.

Silver Konksi, head of the Southern Rescue Centre's preparedness bureau, said fires often break out in dry fields as overheated agricultural machinery can create sparks that set the fields alight.

Konski said farmers have taken into account the risk of fire and have taken precautionary measures.

"Some farmers are very well prepared, fire extinguishers are available and even water barrels are brought to the field so that they can react immediately if something happens, they have helped us a lot in this regard. If there is a larger fire, they have helped, for example with ploughs, to set some boundaries so that the fire does not spread further," he said.

There was a prolonged heatwave in Estonia this summer where temperatures reached more than 30 degrees Celsius for several weeks and there was little rain.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

tokyo olympics 2020

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:14

Strong winds forecast for Friday

15:53

Ühtegi and Tali: Breaking will to defend ourselves is our greatest threat

15:38

Prime minister: Culture minister follows cabinet line on vaccinations

15:29

Wearing masks on public transport to be mandatory from August 2 Updated

15:14

Eesti Energia sees half year record turnover, profit

14:41

Political scientist: Kaljulaid's Riigikogu candidacy cannot be ruled out

14:16

SDE leader: We would back Kaljulaid for second term if others do

14:00

Prime minister hits out at pace of coronavirus vaccination in Estonia

13:13

US Army V Corps commander: Relationship with Estonia of key importance

12:45

Tallink to offer travel vouchers to passengers getting vaccinated on board

12:17

Expert: Lack of communication led to Health Board's cold storage failure

12:08

Coronavirus risk level rises from medium to high

11:46

Station Narva music festival goes ahead with vaccine passports, rapid tests

11:04

Competition Authority on gas price hike: Consumers can switch providers

10:50

Health Board: 222 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, one death

10:25

Puusta finishes Tokyo Olympics regatta 16th, Rammo drops two spots

10:17

Around half 2021 coronavirus supplementary budget used up

09:44

Farmers in south Estonia struggling with field fires

09:15

Prime minister gets coronavirus vaccine

08:43

Archer Reena Pärnat eliminated from Olympics competition in 1/16 round

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: