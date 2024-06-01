Tallinn's Kopli Volunteer Rescue Squad starts operations

On Friday, the Kopli Volunteer Rescue Squad began its work offering basic rescue missions. This is the first group in a major Estonian city.

The squad's activities focus on three main areas: participating in rescue operations in Tallinn and beyond, prevention and community work, and contributing to Tallinn's crisis preparedness and civil protection efforts.

It includes a 24/7 smoke diving rescue team capable of responding within 60 seconds, equivalent to the response time of professional firefighters

Kopli Volunteer Rescue Squad Chief Raoul Raidna said: "Kopli volunteer firefighters will respond to rescue events dispatched by the Emergency Response Centre within a minute. The squad's core equipment includes a fire and rescue vehicle, 'Kopli 31,' equipped with smoke diving gear, life-saving tools, and fire suppression equipment. The vehicle also carries tools for responding to traffic accidents."

The City of Tallinn funds the volunteer firefighters and has already allocated €250,000. The Estonian Rescue Board provides equipment, training, regular funding, and support for the Kopli Volunteer Rescue Squad.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kaarel Oja said investments in safety and creating a sense of security have increasingly become a shared responsibility in recent years. He emphasized the Rescue Squad's crucial significance for Põhja-Tallinn.

Marko Rüü, head of the Northern Regional Rescue Service, said, "Estonia now has 118 volunteer rescue squads, but Kopli is the first within a major city. I commend MTÜ Tallinn Volunteer Rescue and the City of Tallinn for their contribution to community safety."

Due to budget cuts in the Estonian Board, the Kopli Rescue Squad was closed at the beginning of 2024.

Tallinn City Government said this compromised the safety of the area and moved to found a volunteer rescue squad, from which came the Kopli Volunteer Rescue Squad.

The city's partner is NGO Tallinn Volunteer Rescuers Center (MTÜ Tallinna Vabatahtlike Päästjate Keskus), jointly established by Volunteer Rescue Group (MTÜ Vabatahtlik Reservpäästerühm), Tallinn Firefighting Association (Tallinna Tuletõrjeühing), and Lilleküla Volunteer Rescue Lilleküla Vabatahtlik Pääste (Lilleküla Vabatahtlik Pääste).

