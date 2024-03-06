Tallinn planning to establish Kopli volunteer fire brigade

A volunteer fire brigade will be established in Kopli by the City of Tallinn and its partners if the plan is approved by the city council. It could begin operations in April.

The state-run Kopli fire brigade closed on January 31 and there are now plans to create a volunteer unit.

This would partly or fully take over the state brigade's functions, including the former Kopli brigade's premises on Ankru Street, the city said.

Tallinn aims to establish a non-profit organization, Tallinna Vabatahtlik Pääste (Tallinn Volunteer Rescue), to support rescue operations as volunteers alone do not have the necessary resources to ensure the planned level of firefighting capability.

This means around-the-clock response capability with a smoke diving team from the Kopli brigade building and readiness to depart within up to 60 seconds. TVP will react in response to major accidents.

Other services or capabilities may be added over time, including prevention work and sea rescue.

Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) said he regrets that the state could not find ways to maintain firefighting capabilities in a district home to over 60,000 people.

"Therefore, the local government must take over state responsibilities with the help of volunteers to ensure the safety of its residents. The presence of a local fire brigade allows for a quick response to fires, accidents, and other emergencies, which can save lives and property, and increase the sense of security in the community," he said in a statement.

"We couldn't allow a situation where assistance to the Kopli peninsula, surrounded by the sea on three sides, arrives late. Therefore, we are grateful to our partners, with whom cooperation ensures future firefighting capabilities," Kõlvart added.

TVP will sign a contract with the fire department to organize the activities of volunteer firefighters involved in rescue and prevention work. The fire department will also provide equipment and training.

Its activities will be funded through "targeted and project-based financing". The city intends to support the organization's activities by signing an operating support agreement within the limits of the city budget.

The establishment of the non-profit organization must be approved by the Tallinn City Council.

The City of Tallinn aims to establish the non-profit organization Tallinna Vabatahtlik Pääste (Tallinn Volunteer Rescue) along with the NGO Tallinna Vabatahtlike Päästjate Keskus (Tallinn Volunteer Rescuers Center), jointly established by the non-profit organizations Vabatahtlik Reservpäästerühm (Volunteer Reserve Rescue Team), Tallinna Tuletõrjeühing (Tallinn Firefighting Association), and Lilleküla Vabatahtlik Pääste (Lilleküla Volunteer Rescue).

--

