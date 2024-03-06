X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Tallinn planning to establish Kopli volunteer fire brigade

News
Estonian firetruck. Photo is illustrative.
Estonian firetruck. Photo is illustrative. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

A volunteer fire brigade will be established in Kopli by the City of Tallinn and its partners if the plan is approved by the city council. It could begin operations in April.

The state-run Kopli fire brigade closed on January 31 and there are now plans to create a volunteer unit.

This would partly or fully take over the state brigade's functions, including the former Kopli brigade's premises on Ankru Street, the city said.

Tallinn aims to establish a non-profit organization, Tallinna Vabatahtlik Pääste (Tallinn Volunteer Rescue), to support rescue operations as volunteers alone do not have the necessary resources to ensure the planned level of firefighting capability.

This means around-the-clock response capability with a smoke diving team from the Kopli brigade building and readiness to depart within up to 60 seconds. TVP will react in response to major accidents.

Other services or capabilities may be added over time, including prevention work and sea rescue.

Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) said he regrets that the state could not find ways to maintain firefighting capabilities in a district home to over 60,000 people.

"Therefore, the local government must take over state responsibilities with the help of volunteers to ensure the safety of its residents. The presence of a local fire brigade allows for a quick response to fires, accidents, and other emergencies, which can save lives and property, and increase the sense of security in the community," he said in a statement.

"We couldn't allow a situation where assistance to the Kopli peninsula, surrounded by the sea on three sides, arrives late. Therefore, we are grateful to our partners, with whom cooperation ensures future firefighting capabilities," Kõlvart added.

TVP will sign a contract with the fire department to organize the activities of volunteer firefighters involved in rescue and prevention work. The fire department will also provide equipment and training.

Its activities will be funded through "targeted and project-based financing". The city intends to support the organization's activities by signing an operating support agreement within the limits of the city budget.

The establishment of the non-profit organization must be approved by the Tallinn City Council.

The City of Tallinn aims to establish the non-profit organization Tallinna Vabatahtlik Pääste (Tallinn Volunteer Rescue) along with the NGO Tallinna Vabatahtlike Päästjate Keskus (Tallinn Volunteer Rescuers Center), jointly established by the non-profit organizations Vabatahtlik Reservpäästerühm (Volunteer Reserve Rescue Team), Tallinna Tuletõrjeühing (Tallinn Firefighting Association), and Lilleküla Vabatahtlik Pääste (Lilleküla Volunteer Rescue).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:21

Strike at Germany's Frankfurt Airport affecting Estonian flights too

19:19

TSO greenlights Utilitas' manual frequency reserve device

18:45

Nearly half of Estonians use Estonian and Russian at work, quarter uses also English

18:17

Tallinn schools providing free menstrual products to students

17:36

Tallinn planning to establish Kopli volunteer fire brigade

17:10

Selection of Cold War-era sci-fi movies set for Tartu Elektriteater in May

17:05

Kallas: Estonian soldiers will not go to fight in Ukraine

16:26

Estonia joins US' Minerals Security Partnership initiative

16:22

Nordica: Marabu making false factual claims Updated

16:11

Watchdog forecasts uptick in cyberattacks in Estonia

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.03

Cars with Russian plates must leave Lithuania by March 11

05.03

Colorful auroras could be seen increasingly often in coming weeks

04.03

Income tax refunds start on March 5

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

05.03

Estonian children increasingly given short, internationally popular names

09:39

Statistics Estonia: Average monthly wage in Q4 2023 was €1,904

05.03

Nordica privatization process likely delayed due to court claim

05.03

Last winter colder than the norm in Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: