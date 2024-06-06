Kopli Volunteer Fire Brigade's Open House Day

Kopli Volunteer Fire Brigade
Kopli Volunteer Fire Brigade Source: Aleksandr Gužov/Linnameedia
On Sunday (June 9) from 12 noon to 4 p.m., Tallinners are invited to the Kopli Volunteer Fire Brigade's Community and Open House Day.

"Every person can do a lot to ensure their safety and that of their loved ones. It is also important to know where to seek help when needed. We invite everyone to visit us and get to know us and our activities," said Raoul Raidna, chief of the Kopli Volunteer Fire Brigade.

During the event, visitors can see the Kopli Volunteer Fire Brigade building, the firefighter's work, fire trucks, and other equipment. They can even partake in the practice of using a fire extinguisher and a hose.

The fire brigade will provide information on fire safety, crisis preparedness, water safety, and civil protection. Guests will receive an introduction to how to become a volunteer firefighter.

The volunteer fire brigade launched on May 31. Their basic rescue capabilities include a 24/7 response team, and smoke diving capability, and are capable of responding within 60 seconds.

The event will take place at Ankru 12 in North Tallinn.

Editor: Lotta Raidna

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

