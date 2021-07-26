At least three people have drowned each week since Midsummer holiday

News
A body of water (photo is illustrative). Source: Ardi Hallismaa
News

At least three people have drowned each week since the Midsummer celebrations (June 22-24), the Rescue Board announced on Sunday.

Data from the Rescue Board shows that 37 people have drowned in 2021, 19 of them in the summer months. Since the Midsummer celebrations, a minimum of three people have drowned each week.

Falling in is thee most common cause this year with 12 people drowning as a result. 11 people have drowned while swimming, eight people have drowned while fishing, three while boating and one death has come as a result of ice riding.

The Rescue Board noted that water accidents could be reduced if people discussed the dangers of water and kept eyes on children and the elderly.

The rescuers also said that people should not jump in the water in unknown places, in the sea if waves are high and in fast-flowing rivers. Official beaches should be preferred and people should not go too far from the coast without their feet touching the bottom.

"Water and alcohol do not go together. Light intoxication and hangovers are also dangerous, as they can bring circulatory disorders in both the heart and the limbs. Do not let your drunk friend in the water either," the Rescue Board said.

The board emphasized that people should correctly wear life jackets in boats and a life jacket should also be used for fishing.

Two people who had previously consumed alcohol, died on Sunday.

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

