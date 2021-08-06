Several fire crews engage in tackling Pärnu forest fire

Smoke from a forest fire in southwestern Estonia is threatening nearby residential areas. Several fire teams are involved in getting the blaze under control.

The Rescue Board (Päästeamet) recommends that those leaving near the blaze site, close to the village of Metsaääre, Pärnu County, keep their doors and windows closed.

The alarm center (Häirekeskus) was notified of the fire just after 5.15 p.m. Thursday, while several hours later it covered an area of around three hectares, in a particularly inaccessible, forested area area.

Rescue Board personnel from Pärnu, Kilingi-Nõmme, Häädemeeste, Pärnu County, Abja-Paluoja. Viljandi County are involved in tackling the conflagration.

The unusually hot and dry summer has led to several forest fire warnings and at least one other large-scale fire in Pärnu County.

