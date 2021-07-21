Fire breaks out in northern Pärnu County burning 25 hectares

The fire at Lavassaare on July 20. Source: Päästeamet
A fire broke out in peatland in Pitsalu village in northern Pärnu County and approximately 25 hectares were burning on Tuesday evening.

The fire started at approximately 2.15 pm and had spread to 5 hectares with the help of strong winds before the rescuer crew arrived. A peat field, a forest and fields were burned and nearby residential and industrial buildings were at risk.

By 9.30 p.m approximately 25 hectares were on fire, a reduction from approximately 30 hectares earlier in the evening. The fire was mainly in the forest and fields.

The emergency services worked overnight to put the fire out. It is thought the fire could have been started by a lightning strike. 

An aerial view of the fire at Lavassaare on July 20. Source: Päästeamet

Editor: Helen Wright

