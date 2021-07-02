Weather service issues level one heat, forest fire warning

$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Tallinn's Inglirand beach. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The Estonian Weather Service on Friday issued a warning about high temperatures and the risk of forest fires over the next week.

The service said that between July 2 and July 10 there will be a warm air mass over Estonia and average temperatures will be 20 degrees (c) or higher in most places. Additionally, in some places, it will rise as high as 29 degrees.

Between, July 7 and July 10 the temperature will rise as high as 32 degrees (c).

The risk of forest fires in eastern Estonia is "high or extremely high" during this time.

Information by region can be read on the Estonian Weather Service's website in English here.

A level one warning means the weather is potentially dangerous. The weather service advises you to "be attentive" when doing outdoor activities and to keep up to date with the weather forecast.

Tallinn City Council has also issued some advice for the warm weather, which can be viewed below.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

Weather service issues level one heat, forest fire warning

