Estonia's high temperature record unlikely to be broken this summer

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Tallinn in summer. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Although the weather in Estonia is currently warmer than usual, Estonia's high temperature record will not be exceeded this year, a meteorologist believes.

Speaking on ETV's evening program "Ringvaade suvel" meteorologist Jüri Kamenik said:  "The July record will probably not be exceeded, the June record was broken. But Estonia's absolute heat record - 35.6 degrees - will probably not be exceeded. Next year, this record will be 30 years old."

He said the temperature will to be 30 degrees (c) until Friday and should start to cool afterwards.

"The temperature will probably not be over 30 degrees after Friday. Maybe it will be a temporary situation, ie. until the end of July the temperature will be lower, approximately 25 degrees, and then in August it may rise again," said Kamenik.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:55

Live: Kallas discusses digital, international relations at Atlantic Council

19:30

Swine fever case found on Harju County farm

18:50

Ott Tänak: Competition with Toyota at Rally Estonia will be tight

18:22

Educational institutions do not know teacher vaccination rates

17:55

Commission to investigate construction of Health Board's cold store

17:15

MS Estonia preliminary investigation not yielding any big surprises yet

17:12

Erik Mikkus: State's youth policy is decaying

16:52

Tallinn woman inadvertently gets additional coronavirus vaccine

16:11

State starts exploring longer-term Ruhnu ferry replacement options

15:35

Health Board forecast: R rate now between 1.1 - 1.3

15:09

Health Board director: Third wave of COVID-19 has clearly begun

14:43

Estonia's high temperature record unlikely to be broken this summer

14:16

Five-month state budget deficit smaller than expected

13:51

Kopli Bay oil slick largely dissipated, potential source found

13:44

Health Board crisis chief: Hospitalized COVID-19 patients are now younger

13:18

Daily: Elderly Viljandi woman dies after pedestrian crossing bus accident

12:47

Cultural Endowment grants only to go to natural persons, not legal entities

12:24

Paper: Lightning strike kills seven cattle in Pärnu County

11:48

AK: Southeastern border infrastructure construction making progress

11:22

Some Põltsamaa residents wish to transfer to Tartu municipality

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: