Estonia's high temperature record unlikely to be broken this summer

Although the weather in Estonia is currently warmer than usual, Estonia's high temperature record will not be exceeded this year, a meteorologist believes.

Speaking on ETV's evening program "Ringvaade suvel" meteorologist Jüri Kamenik said: "The July record will probably not be exceeded, the June record was broken. But Estonia's absolute heat record - 35.6 degrees - will probably not be exceeded. Next year, this record will be 30 years old."

He said the temperature will to be 30 degrees (c) until Friday and should start to cool afterwards.

"The temperature will probably not be over 30 degrees after Friday. Maybe it will be a temporary situation, ie. until the end of July the temperature will be lower, approximately 25 degrees, and then in August it may rise again," said Kamenik.

