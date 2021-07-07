Weather service issues level two fire, heat warning

The Estonian Weather Service issues a level two warning on Wednesday (July 7). Source: Estonian Weather Service.
The risk of forest fires is "extremely high" and the Estonian Weather Service has issued a level two warning.

The service has a three-point scale, with one being the lowest and three the highest. 

On Wednesday, it said that between July 7 and 11 there will be a "very warm airmass over Estonia" and the average air temperature in most places will be 20 degrees Celsius or higher. The air temperature will increase over the coming days to between 27 degrees and 32 degrees.

The is an "extremely high" risk of fires in central and eastern Estonia during this time.

The agency defines a level two warning as: "The weather is dangerous. Unusual meteorological phenomena have been forecast. Be very vigilant and keep regularly informed about the weather forecast. Be aware of the risks that might be unavoidable and follow any advice given by authorities."

See the warning by region on the Estonian Weather Service website.  

Editor: Helen Wright

