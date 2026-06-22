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'Ideal' summer weather forecast for Midsummer's Eve

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Midsummer's Day in Estonia.
Midsummer's Day in Estonia. Source: Helen Wright/ ERR
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Midsummer Eve (June 23) will be dry and calm, but rain is forecast on Midsummer Day (June 24), said Meteorologist Ele Pedassaar on Monday.

"If we talk about tomorrow evening, then I come with very, very good news: it won't be too hot, it won't be very windy, so the weather will be absolutely ideal in the evening to set tables outside, light bonfires and dance around them," Pedassaar said on Raadio 2's morning program.

The meteorologist added that air temperatures on Midsummer Eve will mostly remain between 18 and 22 degrees Celsius during the day, though it may be slightly cooler by the sea. In the evening, temperatures will be between 15 and 18 degrees.

"Tomorrow, a maker of beautiful weather stretching across the entire Baltic Sea — what we call a high-pressure area — will extend over us. It will bring out the sun for us, it will bring us beautiful weather," Pedassaar said.

Although the night of Midsummer Eve will be dry across most of the country, the weather will begin to change as Midsummer Day approaches.

Clouds will begin to approach from the west, and rain will reach Estonia on the morning of June 24. Showery rain clouds will move across the country from northwest to southeast.

"The latest forecasts from early this morning said that the rain would not arrive before morning. But then it will come," Pedassaar noted.

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Editor: Helen Wright, Karmen Rebane

Source: R2 Hommik!"

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