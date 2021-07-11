State weather service issues forest fire, temperature warnings

news
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Hot weather on Tallinn's Stroomirand beach. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
news

The state weather service (Riigi ilmateenistus) has issued a Level Two (of four) forest fires warning after hot weather Saturday.

The service has denoted forest fires risk as high in five Estonian counties, while a Level Two heat warning has also been issued nationwide as temperatures rise.

As of Sunday morning, the Level Two temperature warning remained in place across the mainland, though for the islands the warning states stood at Level One.

The state weather service issued a Level Two (amber) temperature warning for the mainland, and a Level One (yellow) warning for the islands, for the weekend of July 10-11. Source: Riigi Ilmateenistus

The five counties with the Level Two fires warning are: Jõgeva, Lääne-Viru, Parnu, Tartu and Valga counties.

Temperatures could rise as high as 34C in Estonia this weekend, and even as high as 35C midweek, though Sunday itself is forecast to be somewhat cooler.

The average air temperature has been forecast at 20C or more for this weekend.

Sunday itself is warm in the northeast in the morning at 25C, a few degrees cooler in the rest of the country.

Daytime it will cloud over, with a chance of rain in the northeast, while the temperature runs from 29-30C in the east, 27C in the center and north, 25C in the west and 22-23C on the islands, with a westerly breeze.

Evening will clear up almost completely of cloud, however, and bring temperatures of 22-26C. As the new week begins, temperatures are set to rise again as a potential new heatwave approaches.

The weather service's Level Two (amber) warning is defined as dangerous, with unusual weather events and a necessity to monitor weather forecasts, be aware of risks and follow recommendations issued by the authorities.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:57

Health Board: 27 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, no deaths

10:23

State weather service issues forest fire, temperature warnings

09:39

Island ferry line reports record June for Hiiumaa connection

08:47

Ministry rejects Statistics Estonia analyst population concerns

07:52

Bank of Estonia: 2020 economic forecast misread due to false assumptions

07:12

Signs of recovery as tax take rises 14.6 per cent on year to May 2021

10.07

AK: Estonia border patrols stepped up in wake of Lithuania crisis

10.07

'Rahva teenrid': Political parties playing long game on president elections

10.07

AK: New MS Estonia investigation commences with memorial service at sea Updated

10.07

Daily: Wise founders' story contained plenty of twists and turns

10.07

Health Board: 64 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, no deaths

10.07

Gallery: Tallinn Medieval Days opens with procession through old town

10.07

New week brings new heatwave to Estonia

09.07

Weekend brings two walk-in COVID-19 vaccine centers open in Jõhvi

09.07

Communism victims' memorial used as backdrop to apparent photoshoot

09.07

Wild strawberries can be picked this summer, blueberries not

09.07

Birgitta Festival canceled over Russian participants' coronavirus status

09.07

Cruises to Mariehamn, Visby, Kotka departing from Tallinn in July

09.07

Estonia to create a central translation platform

09.07

Klassikaraadio to host live broadcasts of Pärnu Music Festival

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: