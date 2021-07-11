State weather service issues forest fire, temperature warnings

The state weather service (Riigi ilmateenistus) has issued a Level Two (of four) forest fires warning after hot weather Saturday.

The service has denoted forest fires risk as high in five Estonian counties, while a Level Two heat warning has also been issued nationwide as temperatures rise.

As of Sunday morning, the Level Two temperature warning remained in place across the mainland, though for the islands the warning states stood at Level One.

Source: Riigi Ilmateenistus

The five counties with the Level Two fires warning are: Jõgeva, Lääne-Viru, Parnu, Tartu and Valga counties.

Temperatures could rise as high as 34C in Estonia this weekend, and even as high as 35C midweek, though Sunday itself is forecast to be somewhat cooler.

The average air temperature has been forecast at 20C or more for this weekend.

Sunday itself is warm in the northeast in the morning at 25C, a few degrees cooler in the rest of the country.

Daytime it will cloud over, with a chance of rain in the northeast, while the temperature runs from 29-30C in the east, 27C in the center and north, 25C in the west and 22-23C on the islands, with a westerly breeze.

Evening will clear up almost completely of cloud, however, and bring temperatures of 22-26C. As the new week begins, temperatures are set to rise again as a potential new heatwave approaches.

The weather service's Level Two (amber) warning is defined as dangerous, with unusual weather events and a necessity to monitor weather forecasts, be aware of risks and follow recommendations issued by the authorities.

