Heatwave leads to ice cream, beverage packaging shortage

Due to the recent heatwave in Estonia, there has been a big increase in demand for cold drinks and ice creams which has created a packaging shortage and a higher workload for factories.

Rimi's purchasing manager Maris Rannus told ETV's current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Wednesday that sales of cold products have grown significantly in recent weeks after temperatures rose above 30 degrees celsius.

"This increase versus the same period last year is almost 70 percent for soft drinks, ice cream and similar so-called seasonal categories," she said.

Despite the demand, there is no risk of empty shelves.

Martin Visnapuu, ice cream manufacturer Balbiino's production director, told AK the factory's employees are working at full capacity this summer. He also mentioned that packaging materials had become harder to source due to the rising demand but also due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jaanus Jõgis, logistics manager of Saku Brewery, said the warm weather caused sales to skyrocket and has led to local packaging shortages.

"For example, we have problems with bottles and there are cases where the bottle arrives at the factory and basically moves directly to the production line after quality control," he said.

"The increase in demand is a challenge for the entire supply chain from our suppliers, to production, to logistics. And the whole production and our supply chains do their best to meet customer demands, people are working 24/7," Jõgis added.

--

