Increase in animal accidents during heatwave

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Cat. Source: Pixabay
News

Vets have seen a spike in animal accidents in recent weeks due to the prolonged heatwave in Estonia.

The has been a rise in animals experiencing dehydration, falling out of windows and being involved in car accidents, ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Monday. Last week, there were twice as many patients in the animal clinic of the Estonian University of Life Sciences as usual

Aleksandr Semyonov, chief physician, told AK that lots of dogs with thick hair have been admitted who have overheated or are suffering from heatstroke. Additionally, more cats, drowsy from the heat, have been injured after seeking shade under cars.

"There are a lot more car injuries at the moment than usual. Even if we compare last summer with this summer, for example, we really see that people don't really see the animals. We also see that the animals can't run away," he said.

Although there are more four-legged patients than before, the vast majority fully recover and can go home within 24 hours.

The animals at the Tartu Homeless Shelter have also been having a difficult time, AK reported. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:25

Covid-19 vaccination starts in pharmacies in five cities

18:11

Reps steps down as Center Party deputy chair, party group leader

17:56

Toomas Sildam: Kallas and Ratas not looking for superhuman candidate

16:56

Estonia may face €100,000 per day fines for logging protected forests

16:33

Gallery: Estonia's Olympic quadruple sculls team starts training in Tokyo

16:28

Center Party minister: Mailis Reps must decide for herself what to do next

15:59

Indrek Kiisler: Estonia needs a more realistic view of the Nordics

15:28

Increase in animal accidents during heatwave

15:01

International sports court rejects wrestler's temporary olympics appeal

14:33

VKG wants to construct €800 million Ida-Viru County pulp mill

13:55

Center discussing Mailis Reps' future after new scandal

13:32

Derelict building site drowning makes future of Lasnamäe plot more pressing

12:55

Lutsar worried about pace of vaccination

12:28

Statistics: Electricity had biggest impact on producer price index in June

11:23

Tallinn's Film City to receive building permit but future funding unclear

10:40

Health Board: 81 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed

10:29

NATO Baltic air patrols intercepted Russian planes six times last week

09:59

Estonia's June inflation among fastest in euro area

09:31

Reform Party: Covid restrictions should not apply to vaccinated people

08:57

Expert: Human intervention not likely cause of Estonia bow ramp shift

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: