Increase in animal accidents during heatwave

Vets have seen a spike in animal accidents in recent weeks due to the prolonged heatwave in Estonia.

The has been a rise in animals experiencing dehydration, falling out of windows and being involved in car accidents, ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Monday. Last week, there were twice as many patients in the animal clinic of the Estonian University of Life Sciences as usual

Aleksandr Semyonov, chief physician, told AK that lots of dogs with thick hair have been admitted who have overheated or are suffering from heatstroke. Additionally, more cats, drowsy from the heat, have been injured after seeking shade under cars.

"There are a lot more car injuries at the moment than usual. Even if we compare last summer with this summer, for example, we really see that people don't really see the animals. We also see that the animals can't run away," he said.

Although there are more four-legged patients than before, the vast majority fully recover and can go home within 24 hours.

The animals at the Tartu Homeless Shelter have also been having a difficult time, AK reported.

