Weather service: July was significantly warmer this year

Hot weather in Tallinn's Noblessner district in July. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
July 2021 was significantly warmer and drier than the average, the state weather service (Riigi ilmateenistus) says, with an average daily temperature of 21.1 Celsius – 3.4 degrees higher than the norm for the time of year.

A July high of 33.9C was recorded at Kunda, on the north coast, on July 19, while a low of 5.4C was ported at nighttime in Jõgeva, centra Estonia.

The national average for total sunshine came to 364.3 hours, again higher than the norm for July.

Similarly, rainfall, at an average of 50 mm for July, was 75 percent the norm for that month, though Pakri weather station picked up 62mm in the one day, on July 6.

June, saw overall temperature records smashed more than once for that month, while extreme weather and forest fire warnings were issued frequently throughout both months.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

