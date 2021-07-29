Strong winds forecast for Friday

Strong winds are forecast on Friday which may temporarily halt the connections between Estonia's small islands and the mainland, ferry company Kihnu Veetee has said.

On the Aegna route, there may be disturbances on all departures of the passenger ship Vesta due to strong winds on Friday between the island and Tallinn. Departures will be confirmed by the carrier by 9 a.m. on Friday morning.

A similar warning has been issued for all departures on the Triigi-Sõru, Ringsu-Munalaiu, Ringsu-Pärnu, Kihnu-Munalaiu and Munalaiu-Manilaiu lines.

More information by region can be found on the Estonian Weather Service's website.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!