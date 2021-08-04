Daily: Individual falls overboard from Tallinn-bound ferry

A search was sparked in Finnish waters Tuesday night after an individual on a Tallinn-bound ferry fell overboard, daily Postimees reports.

The Estonian Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) said that the incident happened at around 10 p.m. Tuesday, shortly after the vessel left dock and while still in Finnish waters, Postimees reports (link in Estonian).

The ferry returned to port rather than continuing its journey, and Finland's border guard is conducting a search, Postimees said.

A video taken on deck shows a helicopter attempting to locate the individual.

The full Postimees piece (in Estonian) is here.

