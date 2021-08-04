Daily: Individual falls overboard from Tallinn-bound ferry

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Finnish border guard helicopter. Source: Soome piirivalveamet/Yle
News

A search was sparked in Finnish waters Tuesday night after an individual on a Tallinn-bound ferry fell overboard, daily Postimees reports.

The Estonian Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) said that the incident happened at around 10 p.m. Tuesday, shortly after the vessel left dock and while still in Finnish waters, Postimees reports (link in Estonian).

The ferry returned to port rather than continuing its journey, and Finland's border guard is conducting a search, Postimees said.

A video taken on deck shows a helicopter attempting to locate the individual.

The full Postimees piece (in Estonian) is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

tokyo olympics 2020

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:53

Estonian decathletes have not found their groove yet at Tokyo Olympics

09:24

Daily: Individual falls overboard from Tallinn-bound ferry

08:58

EDF medics to assist municipalities in vaccination process

08:32

Party ratings: Center support lowest since Norstat started its polls

08:11

Ironman triathlon to disrupt Tallinn traffic over weekend

03.08

Foreign minister: Belarus human trafficking into Lithuania unacceptable Updated

03.08

Presidential candidate: Not opposed to same-sex marriage Updated

03.08

Record 691 people admitted to Tallinn drunk tank in July

03.08

Weather service: July was significantly warmer this year

03.08

MEP: NATO Article 4 should be invoked against Belarus

03.08

Prime minister may have instructed removal of ministry secretary general Updated

03.08

Daily: Hindu leader protests 'culturally insensitive' Tallinn ballet

03.08

Pärtel-Peeter Pere: What about Elron's bicycle fine?

03.08

Lauri Tõnspoeg: The carbon sword as a political weapon

03.08

Russia to expel another Estonian diplomat

03.08

'Ringvaade': UK polyglot sums up one-month Estonian language challenge

03.08

Government coronavirus advisor: Young people need to get vaccinated

03.08

AK: Language camps bring Ida-Viru County children to host families in Pärnu

03.08

Tallink July passengers down by nearly a third, recovery on Sweden lines

03.08

Health Board: 225 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, one death

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: