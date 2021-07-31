Two people receive minor injuries in Lux Express bus accident

Two people sustained minor injuries in an accident involving a Lux Express long-distance bus Friday evening. The bus overturned in wet conditions while passing through the western Estonian town of Lihula.

A Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) spokesperson told Postimees that: "At around 8.10 p.m. today, it was reported that a Lux Express bus had left the road at Lihula, and rolled on to its side."

The bus, traveling in the direction of Tallinn, was carrying 43 passengers, BNS reports, none of whom sustained serious injuries, though two were taken to hospital as a precautionary measure, and some required first aid treatment for minor cuts.

A replacement bus arrived at 9.30 p.m. to continue the journey.

Lux Express issued a statement to the effect that the bus, which left Kuressaare, Saaremaa at 5.55 p.m., en route to the capital, encountered difficult conditions during heavy rain while negotiating Tallinna mnt, which passes through the village.

The bus, traveling at a speed of 22 km/h, veered onto one side of the road before turning on its side, due to the section of road being narrow, Lux Express says.

Tallinna mnt is a narrow road flanked primarily with traditional wooden houses.

The driver, aged 45, was tested for alcohol and was found to be sober.

Lux Express reportedly issued an apology to all passengers involved and will be contacting each of them personally.

