Bus route reestablished between Tartu and Riga

A regular, daily long-distance bus connection between Tartu and the Latvian capital, Riga, is to restart, in the wake of falling coronavirus rates.

Rait Remmel, spokesperson for one of the main operators plying its trade between Tallinn and Riga, said: "The possibility to travel by bus directly to Riga Airport and directly back home from there after a trip makes the journey much more comfortable and less stressful for a person starting their trip from Tartu or Valga than doing so via Tallinn or by private car," Rait Remmel, head of international business at Lux Express, said in a press release.

Lux says it will be operating between Riga and Tartu from next Monday, adding that an initiative permitting cyclists to take their bikes on board without extra charge had proved popular and would be continued, though restricted to no more than five bicycles per bus journey.

The Tartu-Riga route stops at Valga and Riga bus station, terminating at Riga airport.

Estonia's own coronavirus risk assessment is currently at the Green (lowest) level, with Latvia putting its risk factor a notch higher, at yellow.

