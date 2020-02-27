ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Coronavirus carrier traveled with Lux Express from Riga to Tallinn ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR news
Lux Express buses.
Lux Express buses. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The first person to test positive for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Estonia traveled to Tallinn with bus company Lux Express from Riga, the bus company said on Thursday. Lux Express is now working with the Health Board (Terviseamet), taking additional safety measures, and has removed the bus from service.

Janno Ritsberg, CEO of Lux Express, said: "We received information that the passenger travelled with us today at 9.30 a.m. We immediately convened a crisis team, which contacted the Health Board and with whom we have implemented a set of measures to ensure safety."

Lux Express said the virus carrier traveled from Riga to Tallinn, departing Wednesday, February 26 at 2 p.m., and arriving in Tallinn at 6.30 p.m. Twenty-four tickets had been sold for the service.

Lux Express has forwarded the details of all passengers to the Health Board, who will contact them individually. Lux Express has also informed the bus driver and attendant, and will give them time off during the recovery period. The company will provide further guidance to all employees.

The same bus was cleaned while in Tallinn and then traveled onward to St. Petersburg at 9:30 p.m. Thursday. The Health Board has confirmed that it is unlikely the bus will be infected with the virus, but nevertheless it has been taken off the line and thoroughly disinfected.

Lux Express has confirmed it is ready refund tickets from people who want to cancel any trips in the coming days.

On Thursday morning, Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik (Center) confirmed Estonia had received its first positive test for the virus.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

lux expresscoronavirus
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:14

Government planning to establish 'control measures' on national border

15:56

Six-fold rise in number of Britons taking Estonian e-Residency post-Brexit

15:41

Prosecutors rule against opening criminal proceeding against Katri Raik

15:19

Government greenlights greater use of biomass in energy production

14:58

Graphic: Novel coronavirus compared with other well-known viruses

14:36

President Kaljulaid presents Estonian Folklore Collection Awards

14:11

Tallink Grupp 2019 net profit up nearly quarter on year

13:59

PPA close Tammsaare office in Tallinn to disinfect premises

13:32

Tallink parent company CEO: We'll bring clients to Linnahall ourselves

13:07

Statistics: Business sector turnover and investments increased in 2019

13:03

Government to set up Coronavirus task force

12:48

Health Board: Tallinn residents not at risk from Coronavirus

12:41

Riigikogu speaker: Government pursues its own policies, not opposition's

12:27

Helme: Interior ministry ready to take action to stop spread of coronavirus

11:58

Tallinn woman killed by snow-removing tractor

11:54

Mayor of Tartu: Abandoning Rally Estonia would be extremely regrettable

11:48

Coronavirus carrier traveled with Lux Express from Riga to Tallinn

11:35

Pharmacy reform may not introduce desired competition to drug market

11:13

Heavy snowfall brings difficult road conditions, accidents

10:55

Party ratings: EKRE support rises, Estonia 200 fourth most popular party

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: