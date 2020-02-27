Coronavirus carrier traveled with Lux Express from Riga to Tallinn

The first person to test positive for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Estonia traveled to Tallinn with bus company Lux Express from Riga, the bus company said on Thursday. Lux Express is now working with the Health Board (Terviseamet), taking additional safety measures, and has removed the bus from service.

Janno Ritsberg, CEO of Lux Express, said: "We received information that the passenger travelled with us today at 9.30 a.m. We immediately convened a crisis team, which contacted the Health Board and with whom we have implemented a set of measures to ensure safety."

Lux Express said the virus carrier traveled from Riga to Tallinn, departing Wednesday, February 26 at 2 p.m., and arriving in Tallinn at 6.30 p.m. Twenty-four tickets had been sold for the service.

Lux Express has forwarded the details of all passengers to the Health Board, who will contact them individually. Lux Express has also informed the bus driver and attendant, and will give them time off during the recovery period. The company will provide further guidance to all employees.

The same bus was cleaned while in Tallinn and then traveled onward to St. Petersburg at 9:30 p.m. Thursday. The Health Board has confirmed that it is unlikely the bus will be infected with the virus, but nevertheless it has been taken off the line and thoroughly disinfected.

Lux Express has confirmed it is ready refund tickets from people who want to cancel any trips in the coming days.

On Thursday morning, Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik (Center) confirmed Estonia had received its first positive test for the virus.

