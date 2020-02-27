Graphic: Novel coronavirus compared with other well-known viruses ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})
ERR Novaator drew up a compact visual overview of how many people have been infected by the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2, also known as COVID-19) as compared with widespread viruses and the pathogens behind earlier epidemics.
The Y axis represents the number of deaths per year or during the most recent major outbreak, and the X axis represents the number of cases.
The color of the icon indicates the pathogen's basic reproduction number (R0), i.e. the expected number of cases directly generated by one case.
The size of the icon indicates the amount of attention paid to a pathogen in the world's ten biggest English-language online media outlets in relative to coverage of the novel coronavirus.
Hover over an icon for the name and brief overview of each virus.
Editor: Aili Vahtla