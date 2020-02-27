Graphic: Novel coronavirus compared with other well-known viruses

ERR Novaator drew up a compact visual overview of how many people have been infected by the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2, also known as COVID-19) as compared with widespread viruses and the pathogens behind earlier epidemics.

The Y axis represents the number of deaths per year or during the most recent major outbreak, and the X axis represents the number of cases.

The color of the icon indicates the pathogen's basic reproduction number (R 0 ), i.e. the expected number of cases directly generated by one case.

The size of the icon indicates the amount of attention paid to a pathogen in the world's ten biggest English-language online media outlets in relative to coverage of the novel coronavirus.

Hover over an icon for the name and brief overview of each virus.

