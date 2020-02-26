ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

State weighing leave for parents of arrivals from coronavirus-struck areas ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Arrivals at Tallinn Airport.
Arrivals at Tallinn Airport. Source: Sander Koit/ERR
News

The Health Board is in talks with the Health Insurance Fund (Haigekassa) regarding a plan to give parents of children arriving home from areas affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) two weeks' paid sick leave, which would allow them to stay home with their children.

Latvia decided on Tuesday to implement a system of two weeks' paid sick leave to parents which would allow children returning from areas affected by the novel coronavirus to remain at home and not attend school or kindergarten for a period of two weeks.

Health Board Deputy Director General Jelena Tomasova said on Vikerraadio broadcast "Uudis+" on Wednesday that the Health Board wants to implement a similar measure in Estonia as well.

"Talks are currently underway with the Health Insurance Fund regarding the latter likewise paying for parents on sick leave together with their children as a preventive measure, but right now this is a sort of matter of agreement, that we inform and request that people who have arrived stay at home if possible," Tomasova said.

She added that keeping children home from school or kindergarten is a little easier to accomplish, but with adults it depends on the nature of the work, as certain work can be done from home as well, but that isn't the case for drivers or factory workers, for example.

"We are calling on employers to be understanding, and that they be accommodating and allow for their employee to be at home for a two-week period," the deputy director general said.

According to Tomasova, the matter of whether the Health Insurance Fund will pay for two weeks of preventive sick leave for parents staying home with their children should hopefully be decided within the next two or three days.

Whether or not the coronavirus would spread to Estonia as the current school break concludes is difficult for the Health Board to predict, but according to Tomasova, there is a medium risk of the virus being brought to Estonia, but the risk of it spreading is low.

Arrivals to Estonia by plane with symptoms of the illness will be given questionnaires on the flight and taken to the hospital upon arrival, and contaminated persons will be further handled by Health Board employees.

It is impossible to guarantee that the covid-19 virus will not spread to Estonia, but according to Tomasova, the Health Board is doing everything it can to ensure that should the virus reach Estonia, the country's healthcare system is prepared and its laboratories equipped to diagnose the virus.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

health boardhealth insurance fundcoronavirus
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:57

Hanno Pevkur: Drug shortages after pharma reform on social affairs minister

17:26

Külli Taro: Freedom and China's social credit system

16:57

Biometric registration made available to users of Smart-ID

16:36

Estonia and others observe Russian, Belarusian military sites

16:30

Potential future full WRC calendar Rally Estonia canceled for 2020

16:11

Poll: Half of those who joined second pillar plan to continue saving

15:52

Minister of finance does not agree with €500 tax-free minimum for all

15:34

State weighing leave for parents of arrivals from coronavirus-struck areas

15:03

President Kaljulaid visits Tartu this week

14:41

17-year-old race walker Jekaterina Mirotvortseva sets new Estonian record

14:12

Time restrictions for TV and radio advertising might be relaxed

14:02

Tallink to develop port at Tallinn's iconic Linnahall Updated

13:46

Reform proposing €500 minimum income tax exemption for all

13:08

PBK leadership not giving definite info on future of channel news reporting

12:49

Party ratings: Poll puts Estonia 200 on 14 percent

12:31

Chess Olympiad winner cannot receive an Olympic winners pension

12:08

Following Tootsi loss, Utilitas planning major renewables investments

11:46

Isamaa, Reform, SDE initiate no-confidence motion in Pärnu mayor

11:24

Tallinn School of Music and Ballet signs construction contract

11:11

New Rail Baltic Estonia chairman announced

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: