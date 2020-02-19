ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Ominva: Time-sensitive purchases shouldn't be made from China ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Andre Veskimeister.
Andre Veskimeister. Source: ERR
News

Chairman of Tallinn-based Baltic postal and logistics company Omniva Andre Veskimeister says that because dispatching parcels from China is suffering a backlog due to the Coronavirus outbreak, it is not wise to make time-sensitive purchases from online shops there, as it is not certain whether packages will eventually make it to Estonia.

Veskimeister told ETV's "Ringvaade" that in January there had been a record number of parcels from China reaching people via Omniva, but these had been ordered before the Coronavirus was made public.

The arrival of the new packages has slowed down considerably since then. The reason is primarily the fact that due to the virus, staff in China responsible for sending the packages on their way are often absent from work, due to the virus. Companies are, however, looking for ways to transport the parcels.

"Most likely, parcels already on the road will arrive. What we are hearing from our partners and seeing in the media is that in China both the logistics companies and the tradespeople who are supposed to send out packages, people are effectively under house arrest, they can't leave their houses and can't physically do their jobs," Veskimeister explained.

He confirmed that the people are ordering less from China partly because of the fear of the virus and partly because it's not easy to send out packages from there.

Veskimeister said that the people that have the wish to order something specific from Chinese platforms should consider the fact that at the moment it is unpredictable when will they get their parcel.

Veskimeister confirmed that according to the current data, Coronavirus itself can't come to Estonia within any packages.

"According to our best knowledge, there is currently no confirmation that the virus can be transmitted with a parcel. Its known survival time, 72 hours, is very short compared to the time it takes for the parcel to arrive from China," he said.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

omnivachinaandre veskimeistercoronavirus
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
12:46

Ominva: Time-sensitive purchases shouldn't be made from China

12:21

Google doodle celebrates 100th anniversary of author Jaan Kross' birth

12:01

Maze to be installed in Tammsaare Park for Estonia's 102nd anniversary

11:40

Renewable energy expert: Eesti Energia needs Tootsi wind farm

11:18

Pharmacies received no special Coronavirus instructions, hospitals prepared

10:59

Pevkur to leave politics if made European volleyball league president

10:41

Commander of the defense league: We live in a danger zone

10:17

Two Riigikogu committees to discuss pension reform bill on Thursday

09:46

Police warn rat poison and washing powder can be found in drugs

09:22

Toomas Hendrik Ilves: Foreign ministers often lack foreign policy knowledge

08:52

Ratas and Czech prime minster discuss defence cooperation and EU

08:24

Anett Kontaveit breezes through to Dubai second round

18.02

Government reaches agreement ahead of EU budget talks starting Thursday

18.02

Eesti Energia buys Tootsi wind farm at auction for €51.5 million

18.02

EU funds hiatus sees reduced Tallinn road reconstruction work in 2020

18.02

Parliament passes law aimed at bringing ships under Estonian flag

18.02

Levikom files criminal complaint against SDE MP Katri Raik

18.02

Anett Kontaveit in WTA Dubai tournament first round clash

18.02

Karu recommends setting up hydrogen plant in Ida-Viru County

18.02

Isamaa leaves Pärnu's coalition

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: