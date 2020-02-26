Four individuals tested for Coronavirus in Estonia so far, all negative

Four tests for Novel Coronavirus have been conducted on individuals in Estonia to date, all of which have proved negative, the Health Board says.

Health Board spokesperson Timmo Saar said that the tests had been conducted on one person from Hong Kong, and three people from European countries.

Social affairs minister Tanel Kiik (Center) says there is a constant exchange of information both at EU level and with the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), as well as the World Health Organization (WHO).

"Recommendations to both the public and businesses are being shared by the Health Board, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Police and Border Guard (PPA), as well asTallinn Airport and the Port of Tallinn," Kiik said on Tuesday, according to ERR's online news in Estonian, adding that hotels and tourism firms had also been contacted.

Information sharing with Latvia and Lithuania is also ongoing, Kiik added.

"We have agreed with both the Latvian and Lithuanian ministers on this issue. We are going to try to exchange ideas on Tuesday and Wednesday on what the various plans in these countries are and the situation on the ground. It is important for us that the steps be taken by each country in as similar way as possible, otherwise their effectiveness will be significantly lower," Kiik continued.

No cases of confirmed Novel Coronavirus have been found in any of the three Baltic States.

"We have not gone through any border control measures at this point, let alone closing borders. But as threat assessments rise, this issue must also be looked at," Kiik added.

