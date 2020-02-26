ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Four individuals tested for Coronavirus in Estonia so far, all negative ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik (Center).
Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik (Center). Source: ERR
News

Four tests for Novel Coronavirus have been conducted on individuals in Estonia to date, all of which have proved negative, the Health Board says.

Health Board spokesperson Timmo Saar said that the tests had been conducted on one person from Hong Kong, and three people from European countries.

Social affairs minister Tanel Kiik (Center) says there is a constant exchange of information both at EU level and with the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), as well as the World Health Organization (WHO). 

"Recommendations to both the public and businesses are being shared by the Health Board, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Police and Border Guard (PPA), as well asTallinn Airport and the Port of Tallinn," Kiik said on Tuesday, according to ERR's online news in Estonian, adding that hotels and tourism firms had also been contacted.

Information sharing with Latvia and Lithuania is also ongoing, Kiik added.

 "We have agreed with both the Latvian and Lithuanian ministers on this issue. We are going to try to exchange ideas on Tuesday and Wednesday on what the various plans in these countries are and the situation on the ground. It is important for us that the steps be taken by each country in as similar way as possible, otherwise their effectiveness will be significantly lower," Kiik continued.

No cases of confirmed Novel Coronavirus have been found in any of the three Baltic States.

"We have not gone through any border control measures at this point, let alone closing borders. But as threat assessments rise, this issue must also be looked at," Kiik added.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

tanel kiiknovel coronavirusnovel coronoavirus in estonia
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
14:41

17-year-old race walker Jekaterina Mirotvortseva sets new Estonian record

14:12

Time restrictions for TV and radio advertising might be relaxed

14:02

Tallink to develop port at Tallinn's iconic Linnahall Updated

13:46

Reform proposing €500 minimum income tax exemption for all

13:08

PBK leadership not giving definite info on future of channel news reporting

12:49

Party ratings: Poll puts Estonia 200 on 14 percent

12:31

Chess Olympiad winner cannot receive an Olympic winners pension

12:08

Following Tootsi loss, Utilitas planning major renewables investments

11:46

Isamaa, Reform, SDE initiate no-confidence motion in Pärnu mayor

11:24

Tallinn School of Music and Ballet signs construction contract

11:11

New Rail Baltic Estonia chairman announced

10:43

Paper: University of Tartu refused to publish article on Huawei

10:29

Expert: Tallinn won't go into quarantine mode if Coronavirus detected

10:29

Tallinn's mayor met with Australian ambassador in Estonia

10:10

Kristina Kallas: Ida-Viru County awaiting government alternatives to Põxit

09:58

Four individuals tested for Coronavirus in Estonia so far, all negative

09:39

Tax and Customs Board starts refunding overpaid income tax

09:18

EKRE deputy chair: Pharmacy reform all in the mail, closures likely

09:04

Gallery: Snowy conditions to last all day in north of Estonia

08:42

Anett Kontaveit out of Dubai tournament

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: