ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Health Insurance Fund to give rural medical care €153 million boost in 2020 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
The Health Insurance Fund is providing over €153 million support for family doctors and related areas in 2020.
The Health Insurance Fund is providing over €153 million support for family doctors and related areas in 2020. Source: Creative Commons
News

The Estonian Health Insurance Fund (Haigekassa) is spending over €153 million this year to improve family doctor and related care, particularly in rural areas. The spend includes broadened e-consultation options, new health centers, and a streamlined system for replacing rural doctors who are retiring.

Spending will increase by €8 million more than in 2019.

The Estonian Health Insurance Fund (EHIF)'s primary healthcare department head Külli Friedemann said that recently-initiated projects included child psychiatry e-consultations between family doctors and medical specialists, as well as a pending andrology (male reproductive and urological health-ed.) e-consultation system.

Every county bar Põlva County in the southeast of the country is also to get at least one new health center, Friedemann added, with over 20 in the pipeline (Põlva recently had two new health centers recently completed), and a focus on rural doctors is also in EHIF's sights.

"We are increasing the funding of family doctor care outside Tallinn and Tartu, to ensure that family doctors are still available in rural areas. To this end, we are directing an additional €2.9 million into family doctor care," Friedemann said.

Additionally, family doctors who are retiring will be able to hire replacements more easily.

"This will help ensure the consistency of medical care, and simplify finding a new colleague to replace [the outgoing doctors]," Friedemann added, with options open to hiring part-time second family nurses as well, she added.

Changes are also being made to the so-called family doctors' quality system, which now includes indicators aimed at better motivating family doctors to engage in monitoring the chronically sick, as well as children, better, Friedemann also noted.

The EHIF says that around 200 family doctors require support in order to improve healthcare, as revealed by its own evaluations.

A mentoring system for family doctor practices making use of experienced colleague to improve areas such as better coordination with nurses, a more personalized service provision, and more, has also been rolled-out and this will see improvements and ongoing evaluation.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

haigekassahealth insurance fundfamily doctors in estoniaestonian health sector
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:59

Court tells man to pay back over €1 million to defrauded women

17:38

Coalition negotiations start in Pärnu

17:20

Truck and tram crash near Tallinn's Central Market

17:20

New automatic rifles for Estonia's defense forces to arrive at end of May

17:05

Thermal cameras start operating at Port of Tallinn

16:57

Enefit, VKG seeking mining permits for new oil shale reserves

16:34

Health Insurance Fund to give rural medical care €153 million boost in 2020

16:11

Health Board monitoring 23 people after close contact with coronavirus

15:46

Tallinn to impose alcohol sales restrictions on casinos as well

15:22

EDF lieutenant colonel: Foreign operations have strengthened EDF

15:02

Cafe owners will be made to compete for riverfront spots in Tartu

14:34

Estonian churches also preparing for spread of coronavirus

14:09

Audit Office: Local government needs better cooperation with business

13:42

Muhu and Räpina pharmacies safe after April 1

13:33

Tallinn's Lasnamäe district elder resigns

13:12

Restorer of Pirita Convent Mother Tekla dies

12:51

MEP Kaljurand: Closing European Parliament an overreaction

12:36

Second company seeking to build wind farm in Pärnu County

12:19

Weather service: Winter lasted only four days

11:47

Heritage Board maps hazardous shipwrecks in Estonian waters

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: