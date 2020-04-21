Lux express mulling application for state support due to lost business

Bus company Lux Express is considering applying for financial support from the government due to the loss of its international travel routes during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, CEO Janno Ritsberg said.

The operation of international routes, which previously accounted for two thirds of the company's revenue, has been suspended during the emergency situation. The bus company is still operating its domestic routes.

Ritsberg told ERR: "The cross-border routes will take significantly longer to recover than the routes within Estonia. Therefore, we are considering international operations if and to what extent we apply for government support for these services."

He said the company has reassessed the need for all of its outgoings: "We have also temporarily reduced salaries. We are applying for wage support provided by the unemployment fund."

Lux Express suspended international services after the imposition of an emergency from 16 March, and also reduced departures on domestic routes. International routes included departures to Riga, Vilnius, Warsaw, St Petersburg and Moscow.

