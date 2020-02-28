ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

PERH asking people arriving from coronavirus risk areas to avoid ER ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
PERH.
PERH. Source: ERR
News

North Estonia Medical Center (PERH) is requesting people arriving from coronavirus risk areas and exhibiting symptoms of the virus, such as cough, cold and fever, not to go to the emergency room (Erakorralise meditsiini osakond or EMO).

If a person is displaying symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19), they should first either consult their general practitioner or call the family physician hotline 1220 or the emergency number 112.

Board member and medical director of PERH Peep Talving said: "If you have recently returned from a coronavirus risk area and exhibiting symptoms such as a cough, cold and fever, we would ask you not to come to the emergency room but instead consult your family doctor, call the family physician hotline 1220 or the emergency number 112, and you will be instructed on what action to take next. If needed, the patient will be taken to hospital by an ambulance; in Tallinn, patients requiring hospital treatment are admitted to the West Tallinn Central Hospital. If a person goes to the emergency room, the virus may be spread further."

He added: "Considering the ongoing holiday season and the spread of COVID-19 in the world, we would ask for people to seriously consider cancelling holidays to all risk areas."

On Thursday the first patient in Estonia tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). He is currently being monitored in West Tallinn Central Hospital. 11 other tests for the virus have been carried out and all have been negative.

As at February 27, coronavirus risk areas included China, northern Italy, South Korea, Iran, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, Tenerife, Macau, Taiwan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam. More than 83,000 people around the world have contracted the virus.

Visiting patients in inpatient care while exhibiting symptoms of the virus is not allowed.

As various seasonal viruses, such as the flu, are also spreading in Estonia, PERH requests to visit inpatients at the hospital as little as possible.

Visiting relatives while exhibiting any virus symptoms in particular is prohibited as the health of patients with weak immune defense systems may be further endangered. Hospital visits are also not allowed for people who are not suffering from any symptoms themselves but whose next of kin have contracted any viruses

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

perhcoronavirus
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:16

€102 million loan deal inked for Tallinn harbor Porto Franco development

17:05

Reinsalu: Estonia stands by Turkey, sends condolences to victims families

16:51

Thermal cameras to scan 600-700 people per day at Tallinn Airport

16:34

Regional Jet changes name to Xfly, to lease seven new aircraft

16:18

SEB analyst: Economic growth will half in 2020

15:56

MEP Sven Mikser: Situation in Syria could worsen without intervention

15:41

Blog: Estonia shooting itself in the foot over canceled WRC-promoting rally

15:15

Eesti Energia net profit down fourfold year-over-year

14:44

US firm to take on cash machine security in Estonia

14:32

Ekspress Grupp boosts 2019 fiscal year revenue, earnings

14:10

Motion of no-confidence against Tallinn deputy mayor fails

13:47

Allar Jõks: Uniting the disparate or on the president's speech with bias

13:32

Coronavirus taskforce recommends setting up thermal cameras at the airport

13:31

Readers' photos: Send us your snow pics

13:04

Philipp Kirkorov on Uku Suviste: He would be a star in Russia

12:39

PPA Tammsaare bureau in Tallinn reopens

12:14

Circuit court rejects Harju Street property owner's appeal against Tallinn

11:49

Mirjam Mäekivi on new cartoon version of Estonian kids' classic 'Sipsik'

11:36

Health Board: Coronavirus special measures don't halt spread

11:13

Port of Tallinn sees record €44.4 million profit in 2019

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: