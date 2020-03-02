Ministry advises students who visited coronavirus risk areas to stay home

The Ministry of Education, in agreement with the Health Board, is advising that students who traveled to countries with high levels of coronavirus during the school holidays could stay home and self-quarantine for two-weeks.

Education minister Mailis Reps said on Sunday: "The break is over and schools are starting their routine work tomorrow. The first Covid-19 case in Estonia was diagnosed last week and we must all act consciously to prevent the virus from spreading. It is wise to take the threat of the virus seriously. We, therefore, recommend that schools allow students who have traveled in the meantime to stay at home for 14 days."

"Schools are well placed to use modern learning opportunities so that children staying at home for short periods can achieve the intended learning outcomes. It is also a good opportunity to apply their independent learning skills," the minister added.

The ministry recommends keeping track of information about the virus from the Health Board and its website (link in English).

Last week Estonia had its first positive case of coronavirus Covid-19, which originated in China and has spread around the world.

The risk areas currently identified by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control are China, Northern Italy (Lombardy, Veneto, Emilia-Romagna and Piedmont), Iran, Japan, Singapore and South Korea.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!