ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Health Board: Coronavirus special measures don't halt spread ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Martin Kadai on Thursday's
Martin Kadai on Thursday's "Aktuaalne kaamera". Source: ERR
News

Head of the Health Board (Terviseamet) emergency department Martin Kadai says that special procedures and quarantine do little to limit the spread of coronavirus, but do help in detecting cases more quickly.

"Today has certainly brought us a lot of lessons," Kadai said, speaking on ETV current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera".

One of these is that while we have we have decentralized, or distributed, crisis management thoughout the country, a health-related episode should be run centrally by the Health Board. This is the reason why we have said that quarantines, special arrangements, movement restrictions etc. are not what really helps to control the virus," said Kadai.

"The virus can be contained by quickly detecting a case and by informing and monitoring the health of those who have been in contact with the affected individual. This will best prevent the spread," he added.

Kadai stresssed that there is nothing to say that the virus, whose first case was found overnight Wednesday to Thursday, would spread 

"We are talking about one case introduced today," Kadai said. The individual in question, a 34-year-old Iranian national who had traveled from Riga to Tallinn by bus Wednesday afternoon, is currently in the infectious diseases clinic at a Tallinn hospital.

As at the time of the "Aktuaalne kaamera" broadcast, a total of 19 coronavirus tests have been performed in Estonia, 18 of which have been negative.

According to Kadai, the Health Board is able to perform 60 coronavirus tests daily.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

health boardaktuaalne kaameracoronavirusmartin kadai
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:16

€102 million loan deal inked for Tallinn harbor Porto Franco development

17:05

Reinsalu: Estonia stands by Turkey, sends condolences to victims families

16:51

Thermal cameras to scan 600-700 people per day at Tallinn Airport

16:34

Regional Jet changes name to Xfly, to lease seven new aircraft

16:18

SEB analyst: Economic growth will half in 2020

15:56

MEP Sven Mikser: Situation in Syria could worsen without intervention

15:41

Blog: Estonia shooting itself in the foot over canceled WRC-promoting rally

15:15

Eesti Energia net profit down fourfold year-over-year

14:44

US firm to take on cash machine security in Estonia

14:32

Ekspress Grupp boosts 2019 fiscal year revenue, earnings

14:10

Motion of no-confidence against Tallinn deputy mayor fails

13:47

Allar Jõks: Uniting the disparate or on the president's speech with bias

13:32

Coronavirus taskforce recommends setting up thermal cameras at the airport

13:31

Readers' photos: Send us your snow pics

13:04

Philipp Kirkorov on Uku Suviste: He would be a star in Russia

12:39

PPA Tammsaare bureau in Tallinn reopens

12:14

Circuit court rejects Harju Street property owner's appeal against Tallinn

11:49

Mirjam Mäekivi on new cartoon version of Estonian kids' classic 'Sipsik'

11:36

Health Board: Coronavirus special measures don't halt spread

11:13

Port of Tallinn sees record €44.4 million profit in 2019

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: