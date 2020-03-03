ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

PERH doctor: Only sick people should wear face masks in public ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
PERH doctor Mait Altmets on
PERH doctor Mait Altmets on "Aktuaalne kaamera." March 2, 2020. Source: ERR
News

In an appearance on ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Monday night, Mait Altmets, director of Infection Control at North Estonia Medical Center (PERH), said that it is those with symptoms who should be wearing face masks in order to prevent the possible spread of a virus to others. Those who are well, he added, have nothing to gain from going around in a face mask.

AK anchor Astrid Kannel: I understand that people in Estonia have begun buying up masks and all kinds of cleaning products. Is there any point to wearing a face mask?

Mait Altmets: There is a point if you are experiencing symptoms. It isn't the most reasonable thing to just walk around wearing a mask. People often don't know how to use the mask — they pull it under their chin and wear it under their nose, at which point it is entirely pointless, and we're wasting this valuable mask that otherwise might be needed somewhere else later.

AK: Who should really be wearing a face mask, someone who is sick or someone afraid of being infected?

MA: It should be worn by someone experiencing symptoms, regardless of whether it is coronavirus, the flu or whatever other virus. If you are experiencing symptoms — cough, cold — then you should wear a mask to protect those around you if you need to go out somewhere.

AK: How much should one really be washing their hands?

MA: When coming here, I asked my children what the best means of preventing coronavirus is. They said coughing into your sleeve and washing your hands. You should wash your hands when they have been contaminated by respiratory fluids, for example, such as after coughing into your hands. And it really is better to cough into your sleeve if you don't have tissues handy and can't wash your hands right away.

AK: How much can one irritate the skin on their hands with constant hand-washing and cleaning with various products?

MA: People in hospitals use them every day, and 20-30 times per day, and we are completely capable of working. If using them more often, then special alcohol-based antiseptics have hand care products built in, and they are friendlier than soap and water, which dry skin out.

AK: How should one be regarding and reacting to all of this in general right now?

MA: You should live as you do during other viral seasons. If you are experiencing symptoms, stay home, don't spread it and keep a distance socially. If you need to communicate, do so by phone. And consider avoiding visits. And you should only visit loved ones in the hospital if you are well.

AK: Have you yourself also changed any of your behaviors in this panic caused by the coronavirus?

MA: I have not.

-

Commonly referred to as the novel coronavirus, coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is caused by the virus severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). COVID-19 was first identified in Wuhan, the capital of China's Hubei Province, in late 2019. Worldwide, nearly 90,000 cases of coronavirus disease have since been confirmed, with more than 3,000 deaths attributed to the disease to date.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

public healthcoronavirus
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
14:05

Photos: Narva sidewalks generously gritted with sand

13:44

Wind farm brothers appeal prosecutor's rejection of criminal claim

13:23

2019 median monthly wage reached €1,100

13:03

Employers' Confederation director: Employees seeing good times right now

12:39

Top Jamaican sprinter gives two-day workshop for Estonian athletes

12:12

Kaljulaid invites IMF chief to Three Seas Initiative summit in Tallinn

11:42

Schools paying increased attention to hygiene

11:34

Eesti Laul winner: Kirkorov recommended I make my outfit more formal

11:21

PERH doctor: Only sick people should wear face masks in public

11:03

Eesti Energia CEO: A group in Estonia is working against new wind farms

10:51

Deputy mayor: No plans to close Tallinn City Transport shooting range

10:42

Tuesday marks century of national archives in Estonia

10:32

Driver who ran Narva's border check sentenced to prison for three months

10:12

Education ministry finds serious deficiencies in TalTech management

09:52

Statistics: Average salaries increased in all counties in 2019

09:28

Social Affairs Committee finds no reason to declare coronavirus emergency

09:11

Gallery: Fire in Viru Street apartment building

08:54

President Kaljulaid meets US treasury secretary in Washington

08:33

Estonian ambassador to Jordan presents credentials

02.03

Government approves installation of thermal cameras, disinfectants

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: