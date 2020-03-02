Coronavirus patient in Estonia is recovering

The only person to have been infected with the coronavirus COVID-19 so far in Estonia is recovering, a spokesman from West Tallinn Central Hospital told ERR on Monday.

"Regarding a patient who has been admitted to hospital because of the coronavirus, he is recovering. However, because patients' health records are sensitive personal information, we are unable to disclose more information about him," West Tallinn Central Hospital spokeswoman Liisa Suba said.

Last Wednesday, the first person infected with COVID-19 was found in Estonia. The man who arrived by bus from Riga called an ambulance to Tallinn bus station after his journey ended. He is being treated at West Tallinn Central Hospital.

In total, approximately 60 people have subsequently been tested for COVID-19 in Estonia and all tests have been negative.

On February 29, in addition to the usual three-member ambulance crew, a two-member health worker and technician ambulance crew began working in Tallinn to meet the challenges of testing for suspected COVID-19.

The two-member team operates daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and visits people's homes, while other coronavirus samples are taken by the regular three-member ambulance team. In public places, such as the airport and the port, a three-member ambulance team responds to a suspected coronavirus, transporting the patient to hospital.

The virus appeared last December in central China, but has now spread to 60 countries around the world.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Sunday the virus appears to particularly affect people over the age of 60 will underlying health problems.

If you suspect you are suffering from coronavirus, you should consult either your GP or your GP 1220. In the event of a serious health problem such as breathing difficulties call the emergency number 112. Do not go to the emergency room.

