ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Coronavirus patient in Estonia is recovering ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
West Tallinn Hospital's infectious disease clinic.
West Tallinn Hospital's infectious disease clinic. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The only person to have been infected with the coronavirus COVID-19 so far in Estonia is recovering, a spokesman from West Tallinn Central Hospital told ERR on Monday.

"Regarding a patient who has been admitted to hospital because of the coronavirus, he is recovering. However, because patients' health records are sensitive personal information, we are unable to disclose more information about him," West Tallinn Central Hospital spokeswoman Liisa Suba said.

Last Wednesday, the first person infected with COVID-19 was found in Estonia. The man who arrived by bus from Riga called an ambulance to Tallinn bus station after his journey ended. He is being treated at West Tallinn Central Hospital.

In total, approximately 60 people have subsequently been tested for COVID-19 in Estonia and all tests have been negative.

On February 29, in addition to the usual three-member ambulance crew, a two-member health worker and technician ambulance crew began working in Tallinn to meet the challenges of testing for suspected COVID-19.

The two-member team operates daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and visits people's homes, while other coronavirus samples are taken by the regular three-member ambulance team. In public places, such as the airport and the port, a three-member ambulance team responds to a suspected coronavirus, transporting the patient to hospital.

The virus appeared last December in central China, but has now spread to 60 countries around the world.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Sunday the virus appears to particularly affect people over the age of 60 will underlying health problems.

If you suspect you are suffering from coronavirus, you should consult either your GP or your GP 1220. In the event of a serious health problem such as breathing difficulties call the emergency number 112. Do not go to the emergency room.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

coronaviruscovid-19
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:16

No decisions made when Estonian troops will return from Afghanistan

17:07

Toomas Sildam: Speaker Põlluaas knows how to surprise

16:55

Cold snap hasn't undermined farmers' hopes of good harvest

16:33

Only handful of pharmacies informed authorities of future plans by deadline

16:16

Coronavirus patient in Estonia is recovering

16:08

Court delays decision in UT Library ex-director criminal case

15:52

Interview: Eesti Laul 2020 grand finalists

15:32

Ministry: New placements still being sought for some Krabi School students

15:05

Pentagon signs contract for Javelin systems for Estonia, 15 other countries

14:45

Lukas and Helme disagree on lower VAT for digital publications

14:29

Tallinn City Council to elect new deputy chairman on Thursday

14:08

February's weather set new temperature and rainfall records

13:51

Very small portion of tax refunds donated to nonprofits

13:29

EU Just Transition Fund would support diversification of Ida-Viru economy

12:57

Survey: Almost half of Estonians to use their tax refund for daily expenses

12:35

Leap Day busy one at Tallinn Vital Statistics Office

12:05

New power source for passenger ships could improve air quality in Tallinn

11:33

Foreigners interested in working in Estonia up tenfold within few years

11:01

Reinsalu: Estonia ready to send law enforcement to Turkish-EU border

10:32

Helme: Estonia ready to reinstate border control in new migration crisis

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: