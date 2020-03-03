ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Second case of coronavirus diagnosed in Estonia ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Health Board.
Health Board. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

A second person tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus in Estonia the Health Board said on Tuesday. The patient has mild symptoms, is self-quarantining at home and is not at serious risk.

The patient arrived on a flight from Bergamo in northern Italy to Riga on February 29 and used personal transport to continue their journey to Estonia.

Martin Kadai, head of the emergency department of the Health Board, told ERR those who had been in close contact with the patient were being identified. The Latvian authorities have also be informed.

Kadai said the patient is feeling well and there is no serious risk to their health.

As of Tuesday, two cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 have been confirmed in Estonia. The first person to test positive was a man who had flown from Istanbul to Riga and then taken a bus to Tallinn on February 27. The man was hospitalized and is now recovering at West Tallinn Central Hospital.

In total, 100 COVID-19 tests have been taken in Estonia and 98 have returned negative results. 

The Health Board believes more individual cases are likely and will probably to be connected to tourism and international travel. It said it is important to identify the virus as quickly as possible to stop it from spreading.

Anyone who has a reasonable suspicion of having COVID-19 should call their family doctor or the family doctor's advice line on 1220. The emergency numbers 112 should be called in the event of health deteriorating.

The virus can be suspected if the person has been in a risk area within the past 14 days. The North Estonia Medical Centre (PERH) in Tallinn is asking people with suspected symptoms not to go to the emergency room as COVID-19 patients are not being treated at the hospital and could infect others.

The Health Board is advising people to wash their hands and avoid people who have symptoms of respiratory illness.

After returning from a risk area, a person should monitor their health for 14 days. Students are being advised not to return to school. If a fever, cough or breathing difficulties occur, contact a doctor immediately and inform them of the trip.

As of February 27, coronavirus risk areas included China, northern Italy, South Korea, Iran, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, Tenerife, Macau, Taiwan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam.

More than 90,000 people around the world have contracted the virus and approximately 3,000 have died.

-- 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

health boardcoronaviruscovid-19
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
22:35

Second case of coronavirus diagnosed in Estonia

18:41

Education ministry report: TalTech issues arose from systemic shortcomings

18:15

Expert: Over half of sexual assault victims in Estonia do not seek help

17:38

Police analyzing lessons learned from Narva border gate crash

17:15

Kristina Kallas interview: Estonia is paralyzed and frozen

16:44

Coronavirus outbreak to impact Estonian tourism sector in 2020

16:24

Werner Herzog's Gorbachev documentary shown on ETV online

16:07

Digital prescriptions issued in Croatia are now valid in Estonia

15:52

Two men sentenced to prison for attempted killing of police officer

15:24

Estonia in UEFA Nations League draw Tuesday evening

15:11

Tallinn Old Town bookstore named one of top three in the world

14:50

Former President Rüütel wants December 24 named day of national importance

14:36

Estonia to send two patrol boats and 20 border guards to Greece

14:05

Photos: Narva sidewalks generously gritted with sand

13:44

Wind farm brothers appeal prosecutor's rejection of criminal claim

13:23

2019 median monthly wage reached €1,100

13:03

Employers' Confederation director: Employees seeing good times right now

12:39

Top Jamaican sprinter gives two-day workshop for Estonian athletes

12:12

Kaljulaid invites IMF chief to Three Seas Initiative summit in Tallinn

11:42

Schools paying increased attention to hygiene

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: