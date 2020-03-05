ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Tartu asking city residents to take Health Board guidelines seriously ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

The city of Tartu
The city of Tartu Source: Simo Sepp/minupilt.err.ee
The Health Board on Wednesday reported the second case of coronavirus in Estonia, which was connected to a resident of Tartu, Estonia's second-largest city. Mayor Urmas Klaas (Reform) said that the City of Tartu is cooperating closely with the Ministry of Social Affairs and the Health Board to ensure the safety of the city's residents, and asked people to take Health Board guidelines seriously.

"We are asking people to take the Health Board's guidelines for daily hygiene as well as what to do when returning from an at-risk region and in the event that symptoms develop very seriously," Klaas said in a press release.

He added that the city government is in constant communication with the city's divisions, which have likewise been sent specific guidelines regarding how to follow Health Board recommendations.

According to Health Board recommendations, anyone arriving from an at-risk area should remain home for a period of two weeks and avoid busy areas. Should one develop symptoms of the coronavirus disease, they should call their family doctor or call the family doctor hotline at 1220.

Commonly referred to as the novel coronavirus, coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is caused by the virus severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). COVID-19 was first identified in Wuhan, the capital of China's Hubei Province, in late 2019. Worldwide, nearly 90,000 cases of coronavirus disease have since been confirmed, with more than 3,000 deaths attributed to the disease to date.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

tartuhealth boardpublic healthcoronavirus
