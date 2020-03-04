Health Board monitors 15 Estonians on flight with Latvian coronavirus case

The Health Board (Terviseamet) has been in contact with all 15 Estonian citizens who had come into close contact on a flight with a citizen of Latvia who has contracted the COVID-19 coronavirus, ETV current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Tuesday night.

The Latvian individual arrived at Riga Airport on Saturday, on a flight from Munich, Germany, and is that country's first COV-19 coronavirus incidence.

Estonia's first case was reported late last week and is recuperating in a Tallinn hospital, with a second individual confirmed as having contracted the virus on Tuesday evening. The latter is self-quarantining at home.

"Close contact" is defined, at least on an airplane, as sitting in the same row as the coronavirus carrier, as well as two rows in front or behind; the number of Estonian citizens on the Munich to Riga flight so seated came to 15, according to the report.

Those affected must remain at home for 14 days, and provide updates on their health on a daily basis.

A coronavirus test can be successfully performed on a person who already has symptoms of the disease; prior to exhibiting syndromes, a carrier is likely to give a false negative to this test.

The virus appeared last December in central China, but has now spread to 60 countries around the world.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Sunday the virus appears to particularly affect people over the age of 60 will underlying health problems.

If you suspect you are suffering from coronavirus, you should consult either your GP or your GP 1220. In the event of a serious health problem such as breathing difficulties call the emergency number 112. Do not go to the emergency room.

