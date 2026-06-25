Tick-borne encephalitis vaccine rate falling this summer

There is an exceptionally high number of ticks in Estonia this year, but the number of people getting vaccinated against tick-borne encephalitis has fallen.

Last winter's thick snow cover and wet spring have created especially favorable conditions for ticks this year, making extra caution necessary. Despite the abundance of ticks, interest in vaccination has decreased.

"We are seeing a decline compared with last year. Over the first two quarters, about half as many people have been vaccinated. At the same time, however, the revaccination statistics remain at the same high level," said Maria Vikentjeva, chief specialist at the Health Board's infectious disease epidemiology department.

Marit Märk of the emergency medicine department at the North Estonia Medical Centre (PERH) said people have become overly dependent on healthcare services and are going to specialists to have ticks removed.

"If you've been bitten by a tick, there is no need to go to the emergency department. You can remove the tick yourself at home; there is nothing particularly difficult about it. All you need is a pair of fine-tipped tweezers or a special tick removal tool that you can buy at a pharmacy," she said.

Last year, the Emergency Medicine Department of the North Estonia Medical Centre received 200 visits due to tick bites.

People should contact their family doctor only if, after the tick has been removed, a rash appears around the bite and is accompanied by symptoms. If a small part of the tick remains in the skin, it is not dangerous.

"You should definitely see your family doctor if a very clear, characteristic rash develops around the bite area and continues to expand over time," said family doctor Jelizaveta Kaledina.

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