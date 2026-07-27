X!

Social minister urges hospital ER to raise tick‑removal fee to €90

News
Minister of Social Affairs Karmen Joller in Riigikogu.
Minister of Social Affairs Karmen Joller in Riigikogu. Source: Erik Peinar/Riigikogu
News

The North Estonia Medical Centre (PERH) set the fee for tick removal at €50, but according to Social Minister Karmen Joller, they could charge €90 — the same price as the procedure costs at a veterinary clinic.

A regulation that took effect on April 1 in hospital emergency departments allows staff to direct patients with simpler health issues to a family doctor or pharmacist. For example, PERH's ER now sends people back if they come in only to have a tick removed — or they must pay for the service, Postimees reports.

"Since April 1, tick removal is a paid service if the tick is located on a part of the body where the person can remove it themselves. The fee is €50, based on the hospital's price list for paid services," explained PERH Emergency Medicine Centre head Dr. Marit Märk.

Last summer, 200 people came to PERH requesting tick removal. Before a patient is sent to a triage nurse, they are informed at registration that the service is paid.

"I recommend that the regional hospital review its price list, because I know that removing a tick at a veterinary clinic costs €90," Joller said in her podcast. "Thinking of my dog Pontu — before we managed to apply tick medication, we removed them five at a time. The vet clinic could have made a good profit off Pontu, but we removed the ticks ourselves."

In local pharmacies, special tick removal hooks are available, costing a few euros, to remove ticks either independently or with help from someone close.

Source: Postimees

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Argo Ideon

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:15

Tartuff to show 21 films and shorts at extended film festival

13:30

Social minister urges hospital ER to raise tick‑removal fee to €90

12:45

Reform Party rises to match EKRE and Social Democrats in July poll

12:05

Riina Solman: The state should not profit off people through health insurance

11:41

Estonian footballer-turned-teacher devotes summers to backyard pizza joint

10:54

Estonia's 12th Open Farm Days bring visitors to more than 300 farms

10:10

Jaak Madison: Estonia should aim to stop the ETS

09:25

Alternative service capped at 70 people a year due to funding limits

08:42

Former Tallinn mayor unhappy with Olympic swimming pool planning process

08:17

Gallery: Puuluup thrills the crowds at Viljandi Folk Festival

be prepared!

Most Read articles

26.07

Border authorities apprehend illegal migrants in Estonia for 4th day in a row

26.07

Bear cubs frolic in Estonian farmyard, right in front of people

26.07

Hundreds mark Battle of Tannenberg Line 82nd anniversary in Estonia

24.07

Tallinn Airport downplays impact if airBaltic cuts routes

26.07

Katri Raik ousted as Mayor of Narva following no-confidence vote

25.07

Large number of Elron trains sitting idle at Tapa station

26.07

Kihnu, Vormsi ferries go on strike over pay conditions Updated

23.07

Critics claim anti-Russian messaging in Estonian meat advertisement

24.07

Russia orders Yandex Maps to blur military and strategic sites near Estonia's border

25.07

Tallinn looking for developer for €20 million Olympic-sized pool project

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo