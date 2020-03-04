Thermal cameras start operating at Port of Tallinn

Thermal cameras started operating at the Port of Tallinn's passenger terminals A and D, and at the airport this week to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Thermal cameras will detect if the body temperature of travelers arriving in Estonia is over 38 degrees celsius, indicating that they have a fever.

When such a traveler is found, they will be referred to a volunteer for health counselling, who will ask, among other things, whether they has been in a coronavirus risk area or been in close contact with someone who has coronavirus.

Ragnar Vaiknemets, a member of the Health Board 's crisis management team. said: "If they are showing strong symptoms, then, of course, we will call an ambulance. If it is mild, as with most viral infections, we will provide them with literature and instructions on how to apply voluntary quarantine and we would recommend they contact a family doctor as soon as possible."

Cameras will start operating at the airport on Thursday.

