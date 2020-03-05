ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
State to also take people's temperature on land border

Thermal cameras at Port of Tallinn.
Thermal cameras at Port of Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
In addition to the Tallinn passenger port and airport, thermal cameras will be used to take travelers' temperature also in terrestrial border crossing points, affecting coach and train passengers.

The government does not deem it necessary to check everyone traveling by car, Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik said at the government press conference.

"Total control for cars would not be sensible, while it makes sense for bus and train traffic," Kiik added.

"We are trying to avoid the virus coming into Estonia from abroad," Minister of Finance Martin Helme said.

Estonia has carried out 150 COVID-19 tests by today. Kiik said it is good that infected people have been identified as it makes it possible to contain the virus.

In addition to China, Iran and Northern Italy are considered hotspots of the virus.

"As things stand, EU health ministers will be convening for an extraordinary meeting to discuss the situation tomorrow," Kiik said.

-- 

Editor: Marcus Turovski

