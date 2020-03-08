AirBaltic cancels all Milan and Verona flights until end of April

Latvian airline airBaltic will be canceling all of its flights to Milan and Verona until the end of April due to the novel coronavirus epidemic.

The decision is set to enter into force on Sunday, and everyone who has booked a flight will be contacted, a spokesperson for the airline said.

The decision to cancel flights follows a recommendation from the Latvian disease control and prevention center not to visit Northern Italy as one epicenter of the COVID-19 epidemic.

The second case of the novel coronavirus was diagnosed in Latvia on Sunday. The patient is a woman who returned to Latvia from Milan on an airBaltic flight.

Italy declared a quarantine situation in the north of the country on Sunday affecting some 16 million people to try and contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

--

