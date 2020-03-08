ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

AirBaltic cancels all Milan and Verona flights until end of April ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
airBaltic is a Latvian airline.
airBaltic is a Latvian airline. Source: airBaltic
News

Latvian airline airBaltic will be canceling all of its flights to Milan and Verona until the end of April due to the novel coronavirus epidemic.

The decision is set to enter into force on Sunday, and everyone who has booked a flight will be contacted, a spokesperson for the airline said.

The decision to cancel flights follows a recommendation from the Latvian disease control and prevention center not to visit Northern Italy as one epicenter of the COVID-19 epidemic.

The second case of the novel coronavirus was diagnosed in Latvia on Sunday. The patient is a woman who returned to Latvia from Milan on an airBaltic flight.

Italy declared a quarantine situation in the north of the country on Sunday affecting some 16 million people to try and contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS kinow and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

latviamilanairbalticveronaquarantinecovid-19northern italy
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
15:15

AirBaltic cancels all Milan and Verona flights until end of April

14:38

Estonia lags Europe in terms of gender equality

13:04

Education ministry advises schools to be prepared to reorganize work

11:24

SDE inquiring about Tallinn's coronavirus readiness

09:48

Estonian police to start providing coronavirus info on national borders

07.03

Estonian businesses with Chinese supply chains struggling due to COVID-19

07.03

HELCOM: Good environmental status of Baltic Sea not to be achieved by 2021

07.03

Official: Estonia needs continuous development, not Tiger's Leap

07.03

Gallery: Congress of Estonia 30th anniversary commemorated

07.03

10 hospital staff members in quarantine after returning from Italy

07.03

Kiik: We are trying to prevent outbreaks in the country

07.03

Estonian Greens gathering online signatures for euthanasia petition

07.03

Health Board: No new coronavirus cases diagnosed on Friday

07.03

Estonia leads UNSC discussion on human rights situation in Crimea

07.03

Swedbank: Coronavirus may cut up to 1 percent off Estonia's economic growth

07.03

Kaljulaid not to attend Estonian Congress anniversary over COVID-19 fears

07.03

Fermi Energia exploring Tõstamaa as potential location for nuclear plant

07.03

Foreign ministry adds French and German regions to travel restrictions list

07.03

2019 Press Photos of the Year revealed

07.03

Jan Uuspõld: Native Language Day should be day off

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: