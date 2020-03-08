ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Education ministry advises schools to be prepared to reorganize work ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps.
Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps. Source: ERR
News

The Estonian Ministry of Education and Research advises for schools to be prepared to reorganize their teaching activities if a coronavirus outbreak should occur.

The ministry sent an announcement to all establishments of education on Friday, urging them to be prepared to close their premises if needed and reorganize work to prevent a spread of the virus in schools and kindergartens.

"I would like to thank very much the teachers and senior teaching staff of Kristiine High School as well as other schools who have thought through how to reorganize their work if needed, so that children can learn individually at home," Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps said. 

"Rapid action taken [by the Kristiine High School] when it became clear that the school must temporarily close instilled a lot of confidence – we can take prompt action if we need to," she said, adding that decisive action is currently being taken to mitigate risks to the greatest possible extent.

The ministry advises for educational institutions to continue following recommendations by the Health Board regarding the global spread of COVID-19.

Reps urged people who have returned from high-risk areas to take the recommendation to remain at home for two weeks seriously.

On Friday, a student at Kristiine High School in Tallinn tested positive for COVID-19, and as they had been attending lessons, teaching activities in the building have been suspended for at least two weeks. The school facilities have undergone disinfection and learning will meanwhile be conducted remotely.  

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS kinow and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

ministry of education and researchschoolstanel kiiknovel coronaviruscovid-19kristiine high school
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
15:15

AirBaltic cancels all Milan and Verona flights until end of April

14:38

Estonia lags Europe in terms of gender equality

13:04

Education ministry advises schools to be prepared to reorganize work

11:24

SDE inquiring about Tallinn's coronavirus readiness

09:48

Estonian police to start providing coronavirus info on national borders

07.03

Estonian businesses with Chinese supply chains struggling due to COVID-19

07.03

HELCOM: Good environmental status of Baltic Sea not to be achieved by 2021

07.03

Official: Estonia needs continuous development, not Tiger's Leap

07.03

Gallery: Congress of Estonia 30th anniversary commemorated

07.03

10 hospital staff members in quarantine after returning from Italy

07.03

Kiik: We are trying to prevent outbreaks in the country

07.03

Estonian Greens gathering online signatures for euthanasia petition

07.03

Health Board: No new coronavirus cases diagnosed on Friday

07.03

Estonia leads UNSC discussion on human rights situation in Crimea

07.03

Swedbank: Coronavirus may cut up to 1 percent off Estonia's economic growth

07.03

Kaljulaid not to attend Estonian Congress anniversary over COVID-19 fears

07.03

Fermi Energia exploring Tõstamaa as potential location for nuclear plant

07.03

Foreign ministry adds French and German regions to travel restrictions list

07.03

2019 Press Photos of the Year revealed

07.03

Jan Uuspõld: Native Language Day should be day off

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: