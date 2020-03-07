ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Health Board: No new coronavirus cases diagnosed on Friday ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Health Board employee at the Port of Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
No new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus were confirmed on Friday after 58 tests were conducted, the Health Board told ERR on Saturday. A spokesman also dismissed rumors a diagnosis had been made in Lääne-Viru County.

A potential carrier of coronavirus is tested if they have symptoms and have visited a risk area which are currently defined as China, Iran, Japan, Singapore, South Korea and Italy, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

Eike Kingsepp, a spokesman for the Health Board, told ERR on Saturday said It is very likely to give a false negative before symptoms such as cough, fever and breathing difficulties occur, which is why no samples have been taken from students or staff at Tallinn Kristiine High School, after a student there tested positive for the virus.

He also asked to confirm that rumors circulating in Lääne-Viru County about a coronavirus discovered there were not true. No virus has been found in Rakvere Hospital, Kingsepp confirmed.

If you suspect you are suffering from coronavirus, you should consult either your GP or your GP 1220. In the event of a serious health problem (such as breathing difficulties) you should call 112.

The symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to those of the flu. The virus can cause cough, fever and difficulty breathing. The virus spreads mainly through close contact with a person suspected of having the infection and having symptoms characteristic of the infection, especially cough.

The Health Board has conducted 242 coronavirus tests since January 31, 10 of which have been positive.

Editor: Helen Wright

health boardcoronaviruscovid-19
