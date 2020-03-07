Foreign ministry adds French and German regions to travel restrictions list

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has added the Alsace region in France and the state of North Rhine-Westphalia in Germany to its list of risk areas on Friday and is advising people not to travel there.

The ministry also suggests travelers reconsider the "necessity" of all trips abroad and said people should hold off on making future vacation plans. If people are "determined" to travel to risk areas they should make back up plans.

The ministry said in a statement: "Due to the continued spread of the coronavirus, the Foreign Ministry advises against travelling to the People's Republic of China, Italy, Iran, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the Alsace region in France and the state of North Rhine-Westphalia in Germany. We also ask everyone to reconsider the necessity of all their trips abroad."

The statement also said many countries are imposing measures aimed at stopping the spread of the disease at short notice, including health checks on entry to the country, quarantine, restrictions on movement, cancellations of major events, closing cultural attractions and other such steps.

It stressed if people are determined to travel to danger or risk areas, backup plans should be made for avoiding or overcoming dangerous situations.

It is also more difficult for the Foreign Ministry to provide consular assistance in a danger or risk area, the ministry said: "When taking risks, it is crucial to care about and consider the health of others". The ministry also advises holding off making vacation plans because the spread of the virus is ongoing.

If the foreign trip is absolutely necessary, it is recommended to register on the Foreign Ministry website https://reisitargalt.vm.ee/ registreerimine (in Estonian).

The ministry also recommends reading travel advice according to countries on the https://reisitargalt.vm.ee/ website (in Estonian) and following general updates to travel advice in relation to the corona virus at the website https://reisitargalt.vm.ee/ koroonaviirus/ (in Estonian).

You can read more about the coronavirus and prevention on the website of the Health Board.

