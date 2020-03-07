ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Foreign ministry adds French and German regions to travel restrictions list ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
The passenger terminal at Tallinn Airport.
The passenger terminal at Tallinn Airport. Source: Sander Koit/ERR
News

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has added the Alsace region in France and the state of North Rhine-Westphalia in Germany to its list of risk areas on Friday and is advising people not to travel there.

The ministry also suggests travelers reconsider the "necessity" of all trips abroad and said people should hold off on making future vacation plans. If people are "determined" to travel to risk areas they should make back up plans.

The ministry said in a statement: "Due to the continued spread of the coronavirus, the Foreign Ministry advises against travelling to the People's Republic of China, Italy, Iran, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the Alsace region in France and the state of North Rhine-Westphalia in Germany. We also ask everyone to reconsider the necessity of all their trips abroad."

The statement also said many countries are imposing measures aimed at stopping the spread of the disease at short notice, including health checks on entry to the country, quarantine, restrictions on movement, cancellations of major events, closing cultural attractions and other such steps.

It stressed if people are determined to travel to danger or risk areas, backup plans should be made for avoiding or overcoming dangerous situations.

It is also more difficult for the Foreign Ministry to provide consular assistance in a danger or risk area, the ministry said: "When taking risks, it is crucial to care about and consider the health of others". The ministry also advises holding off making vacation plans because the spread of the virus is ongoing.

If the foreign trip is absolutely necessary, it is recommended to register on the Foreign Ministry website https://reisitargalt.vm.ee/ registreerimine (in Estonian).

The ministry also recommends reading travel advice according to countries on the https://reisitargalt.vm.ee/ website (in Estonian) and following general updates to travel advice in relation to the corona virus at the website  https://reisitargalt.vm.ee/ koroonaviirus/ (in Estonian).

You can read more about the coronavirus and prevention on the website of the Health Board.  

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

coronaviruscovid-19
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
15:43

Official: Estonia needs continuous development, not Tiger's Leap

15:15

Gallery: Congress of Estonia 30th anniversary commemorated

14:42

10 hospital staff members in quarantine after returning from Italy

14:36

Kiik: We are trying to prevent outbreaks in the country

14:07

Estonian Greens gathering online signatures for euthanasia petition

13:45

Health Board: No new coronavirus cases diagnosed on Friday

13:05

Estonia leads UNSC discussion on human rights situation in Crimea

12:39

Swedbank: Coronavirus may cut up to 1 percent off Estonia's economic growth

12:10

Kaljulaid not to attend Estonian Congress anniversary over COVID-19 fears

11:47

Fermi Energia exploring Tõstamaa as potential location for nuclear plant

11:11

Foreign ministry adds French and German regions to travel restrictions list

10:41

2019 Press Photos of the Year revealed

10:17

Jan Uuspõld: Native Language Day should be day off

09:35

Kõlvart: City council to decide how schools should respond to coronavirus

09:05

Opinion: Government behaving responsibly over coronavirus

06.03

Novatours canceling next trips to Northern Italy over coronavirus threat

06.03

Tallinn school closed after confirmed student coronavirus case Updated

06.03

Major pharmacy chain founds dozen new firms on eve of reforms

06.03

Government imposes coronavirus ministry, civil servant travel restrictions

06.03

Estonia endorses €1.2 million subsidy for purchase of 232 electric vehicles

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: