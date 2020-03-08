ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
SDE inquiring about Tallinn's coronavirus readiness ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Tallinn Social Democrats. Rainer Vakra on the left.
Tallinn Social Democrats. Rainer Vakra on the left. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Members of the Social Democratic Party (SDE) group in the Tallinn city council have submitted a query to Betina Beskina, deputy mayor of Tallinn in the area of social affairs and health care, seeking to learn about the city's preparations and readiness for coping with a possible extensive coronavirus outbreak.

"A school has been closed for two weeks, pharmacies are out of face masks and people arriving from high-risk areas are advised to self-quarantine for two weeks. We all hope that there will not be an extensive coronavirus outbreak in Estonia or our capital city. However, we nonetheless wish to hear about the preparations made by the city in case of a possible outbreak," chairman of the party's group Rainer Vakra said in a press release.

"We are inquiring about preparations made by Tallinn hospitals for responding to possible virus cases and about whether and when workers in the city's area of governance who come into close contact with potential virus carriers, such as public transport vehicle drivers, social workers and so on, will be provided with protective equipment, and also when disinfectants will be made available to all passengers in public transport," Vakra said.

The city of Tallinn employs thousands of people, including teachers, social and cultural workers, drivers of public transport vehicles and so on, Vakra said. For that reason, it is important to learn if the city will allow for its employees who have returned from high-risk areas to remain at home for two weeks without their income being reduced.

Vakra said that it remains unclear whether the city is prepared to ban large public events, close schools and other educational institutions or accommodate at schools patients with less serious medical needs or people who have self-quarantined. 

The Social Democrats also inquired about the city's plans for informing at-risk groups and asked if the city deems it necessary for the crisis committee and city authorities to hold tabletop exercises.

-

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Editor: Marcus Turovski
