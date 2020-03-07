Kiik: We are trying to prevent outbreaks in the country

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
the cabinet meeting on Saturday.
the cabinet meeting on Saturday. Source: Valitsuse kommunikatsioonibüroo
The government is trying to prevent outbreaks of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Estonia, said Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik after a cabinet meeting on Saturday about the virus.

As of Saturday, the risk of an individual case being introduced into Estonia is very high, the probability of a limited local spread of the disease is medium to high, and the likelihood of widespread spread of the disease on the ground is low.

In the current situation, everything is being done to prevent national outbreaks and to limit the spread of the virus, Kiik said in a statement.

"The state is strongly recommending people not to travel to risk areas. If a person has been in or out of a risk area, it is imperative that they monitor their health. People who have been asked to stay home as a precaution are not allowed to visit the city, and those who are infected with coronavirus must stick strictly to their home quarantine, " Kiik (Center) stressed. 

"To date, the Health Board has conducted 242 coronavirus tests, ten of which have been positive. A total of 156 people are being monitored by the Health Board," Kiik added.

On Friday, the Health Board did not identify any new coronavirus cases. Symptoms of the virus are similar to flu symptoms.

If you suspect you are suffering from coronavirus, you should consult either your GP or the GP phoneline on 1220. In the event of a serious health problem, such as breathing difficulties, you should call 112. It is not advised that people with suspected coronavirus go to the emergency room.

Regularly updated information on COVID-19 and risk areas can be found on the Health Board's special page (link in English): www.koroonaviirus.ee.

The government will gather to discuss the situation again on Monday.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

tanel kiikcoronaviruscovid-19
